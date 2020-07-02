Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 10:07 AM

Cam Newton's one-year deal with Patriots guarantees just $550K

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No matter which way you slice it, the New England Patriots are getting a bargain in signing Cam Newton.

The one-year contract for the 2015 NFL MVP includes just $550,000 guaranteed of the $1.05 million in base salary, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The deal includes $700,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $5.75 million in incentives. The max earnings Newton can reach if he hits all those incentives is $7.5 million total on the one-year deal.

With just $550,000 guaranteed, the deal is the dictionary definition of low-risk for the Patriots. If Newton gets to New England and isn't healthy, Bill Belichick can quickly cut bait for the smallest of salary-cap hits.

Compare Newton's guaranteed money with the one-year deals of Jameis Winston, who got $1.1 million, or, better yet, Andy Dalton, who got a $3 million fully guaranteed deal to be Dak Prescott's backup. Blaine Gabbert got $887,500 guaranteed to help Tom Brady learn Bruce Arians' offense. Newton's guaranteed money is identical to the $550,000 guaranteed the New York Jets handed an injured Joe Flacco on his $1.5 million deal. But, hey, at least Newton got some guaranteed money from the Pats, unlike Brian Hoyer, who got zero dollars guaranteed on his $1.05 million contract.

While the guaranteed portion is spectacularly low for a player of Newton's pedigree, the Patriots offer something no other team could: a legit shot at starting duties.

If Newton remains healthy, he should win the starting gig and recoup some dinero by way of the nearly $6 million in incentives. It's likely the career starter didn't want to sign on elsewhere to hold a clipboard hoping for an injury to get a shot to play. And if that were his only option, he'd likely have needed more guaranteed money to get it done -- as an incentive-laden deal like he signed in New England wouldn't have been beneficial without a clear path to potentially earning those dollars.

The Pats offer Newton a chance to start, rehab the narrative surrounding his health and hit the market next season with the possibility of landing a lucrative long-term deal if everything goes well in 2020.

Related Content

Ravens expect Tavon Young to be 'ready to go' after missing 2019
news

Ravens expect Tavon Young to be 'ready to go' after missing 2019

Tavon Young missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a neck injury in practice. The Ravens expect the 26-year-old to be full-go when training camp opens. 
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Titans 30-20. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Shaq aims to step up for Panthers D after Kuechly's retirement

With teammates Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis gone, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson knows he has to step up to fill the leadership void.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown posts video working out with Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have discussed signing Antonio Brown previously and on Wednesday he posted a video of himself working out with Russell Wilson. 
Shaq Thompson: Bridgewater 'is back,' Cam 'still has it'
news

Shaq Thompson: Bridgewater 'is back,' Cam 'still has it'

Panthers linebacker is excited about the addition of Teddy Bridgewater, but also happy to see former teammate Cam Newton catch on with the Patriots. 
NFLPA has not signed off on shortened preseason
news

NFLPA has not signed off on shortened preseason

There has been no decision on the upcoming NFL preseason as some members of the NFL Players Association are in favor of playing no preseason games ahead of the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. 
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft in 2020

The NFL informed clubs it will not conduct a supplemental draft this year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
news

Packers sign QB Jordan Love to fully guaranteed rookie deal

Green Bay's potential long-term successor to Aaron Rodgers is officially under contract. The Packers signed first-round pick Jordan Love, the team announced Wednesday. The former Utah State quarterback was selected 26th overall in April's draft.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) runs over 50 yards for a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Boston College won 26-19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Packers second-round RB AJ Dillon inks rookie deal

Green Bay Packers second-round draft pick A.J. Dillon signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning, officially joining workhorse Aaron Jones in the backfield. The former Division I standout rushed for 6,067 yards and 52 TDs in four seasons at Boston College.
After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last
news

After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last

Following a long night spent in a tree stand riding out a storm while wearing night-vision goggles -- yes, all of this really happened -- former Bears QB Jay Cutler identified the chicken killer as a raccoon.
Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate
news

Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate

Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times, tied with Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. The Cardinals quarterback took the blame for most of those takedowns. 
Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady
news

Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss set records with Tom Brady while both were in New England. However, Moss believes that with Cam Newton behind center, the Patriots offense could get really "fun." 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL