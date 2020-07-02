Cam Newton: 'It's not about money for me; it's about respect'

Newton's on a path of redemption, though, which is evident in his many social media postings frequently tagged with #shineTHRUtheSHADE. He made it clear in a video posted June 29 he never wanted to leave Carolina, but said it was the franchise's decision to part ways with him. Now, he's out to prove his worth with the Patriots. That's where we enter the respect portion of the program.

How does the football world view Newton, then? His past accomplishments are undeniable, but the main question with him is: Where is he now? From a health standpoint, we won't know until he takes the field. And that's where most of his respect is rooted on July 2, 2020.

For the last two years, Newton hasn't been the same player who once won MVP. His effectiveness gradually diminished as the injuries mounted, with nearly every throw looking laborious near the end of 2018, and a foot injury landing him on injured reserve in 2019. He's no longer viewed in the same realm as the game's elite signal-callers.

But that doesn't mean he can't recapture some of the magic that once made him special. A healthy Newton in a strong organization like New England could be a dangerously lucrative combination. With on-field achievement, the respect would come rushing back like water through a breached dam.