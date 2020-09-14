Leighton Vander Esch to undergo surgery on broken collarbone

Leighton Vander Esch's 2020 season will be an abbreviated one after an opening weekend injury.

The Cowboys linebacker cleanly broke his collarbone, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport after reviewing Vander Esch's CT scan. Vander Esch will undergo surgery and be able to return to action in six to eight weeks, Rapoport added.

Vander Esch's health has been a frequent issue for him early in his standout NFL career, with the problems centering on a neck injury. After playing all 16 games of his rookie campaign, Vander Esch was limited to just nine contests last season with the neck ailment, which eventually required offseason surgery.