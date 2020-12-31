Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The loss of Fitzpatrick is larger than most backups. Miami went 4-3 with the veteran as a starter this season, and he became Flores' closer whenever Tagovailoa sputtered. Sunday, in a virtual must-win, the rookie won't have a backstop.

In order to make their first postseason since 2016, and first under Flores, the Dolphins need Tua at his best. The rookie was sublime in beating the Cardinals back in Week 8, but we haven't seen the same play since. Tagovailoa hasn't stretched the field much this season, ranking 26th in the NFL with just 29.3 percent of his attempts going 10-plus air yards. Tua's magical 10-2 TD-INT ratio belies a plethora of passes the rookie is lucky haven't been intercepted this season.

The Alabama product said this week he doesn't feel additional pressure with the playoffs on the line. Miami needs its first-round pick to prove it Sunday. There is no FitzMagic to turn to if Tagovailoa struggles in Week 17.