Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 31, 2020 at 01:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins won't have their relief QB as they fight for a playoff berth Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The positive test means there will be no FitzMagic in a pivotal Week 17 game.

The NFL conducted contact tracing following Fitzpatrick's positive test, and no other players were identified as high-risk close contacts, including starter Tua Tagovailoa﻿, Pelissero reported.

Coach Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter last week, inserting Fitzpatrick, who jumpstarted a sullen offense, leading to a dramatic comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The FitzMagic-led victory put the Dolphins in a position for a win-and-in season finale.

"It hurts," Dolphins safety ﻿Eric Rowe﻿ said, per ESPN.com, of Fitzpatrick's positive test. "He's a leader on our team. He brings energy. I'm sure it's worse for him because he loves the game and no one wants to catch COVID. With that, you have to push forward."

Despite benching Tua twice this year, Flores kept the rookie as the starter entering this week. The thought process followed that at least the Dolphins could insert Fitzpatrick once again if Tagovailoa struggles against Buffalo.

COVID-19 changed the game yet again.

The loss of Fitzpatrick is larger than most backups. Miami went 4-3 with the veteran as a starter this season, and he became Flores' closer whenever Tagovailoa sputtered. Sunday, in a virtual must-win, the rookie won't have a backstop.

In order to make their first postseason since 2016, and first under Flores, the Dolphins need Tua at his best. The rookie was sublime in beating the Cardinals back in Week 8, but we haven't seen the same play since. Tagovailoa hasn't stretched the field much this season, ranking 26th in the NFL with just 29.3 percent of his attempts going 10-plus air yards. Tua's magical 10-2 TD-INT ratio belies a plethora of passes the rookie is lucky haven't been intercepted this season.

The Alabama product said this week he doesn't feel additional pressure with the playoffs on the line. Miami needs its first-round pick to prove it Sunday. There is no FitzMagic to turn to if Tagovailoa struggles in Week 17.

The Dolphins signed Jake Rudock to the active roster to be the backup to Tagovailoa. Rudock was on Miami's practice squad earlier this season.

Related Content

news

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith took first-team reps at practice today, Tom Pelissero reported. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter advocates for elimination of offseason program

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter wrote a column Thursday detailing why he believes the league should eliminate the offseason program.
news

A.J. Green unsure about future with Bengals: 'If this is my last game, I had an unbelievable 10 years here'

Bengals WR A.J. Green's impending status as an unrestricted free agent prompted inquiries about whether Sunday's game against Baltimore will be his last with the team. The veteran was understandably vague.  
news

Ravens, CB Jimmy Smith agree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

The Ravens and veteran corner Jimmy Smith agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Two more Browns players test positive for COVID-19; Jarvis Landry, WRs come off list

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with COVID-19 issues ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after two more players tested positive.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons' 2020 'story could be a lot different' 

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows his team had a chance to have more than four wins this season but fell short.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones lacking mobility, expects to continue to play from pocket

Daniel Jones, who has dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries in recent weeks, noted that he probably still won't be as mobile as normal in the Giants' pivotal Week 17 matchup.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'No extra, added pressure' on me with playoffs on the line

Despite getting benched in favor of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ during last Saturday's miraculous come-from-behind win, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will get the start for the Fins in this week's high-pressure situation. 
news

Rams QB John Wolford 'confident' ahead of NFL debut vs. Cardinals

John Wolford will take his first NFL snap on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals, and the former AAF QB is not fretting the high-pressure situation.
news

Packers claim DT Damon Harrison via waivers

The Green Bay Packers claimed defensive tackle Damon Harrison from waivers, per the transaction wire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW