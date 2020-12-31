Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'No extra, added pressure' on me with playoffs on the line

"I think it's awesome," Jones said of the QB duo's dynamic. "It's guys that really appreciate their role and how important they are to the team. Fitz is good. That's probably the thing that had the biggest impact on me coming in, is just seeing how good Fitzpatrick is and his spirit. He's a guy in the locker room that really uplifts everyone around, and it's so rare to have that type of person in the locker room. Understand, he was probably benched, what, Week 4, Week 3, and you call on a guy in Week 16 to show up big time, and he does it without any ego, without any hard feelings. That's hard to find at any level... To have a guy understand how important he is to this team and the future of this team.