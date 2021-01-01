Around the NFL

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewing for full-time job

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Raheem Morris' audition to remain the Atlanta Falcons head coach will include a formal interview.

The Falcons interim head coach is interviewing for the team's full-time job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources informed of the situation.

Morris, the team's defensive coordinator, took over in Atlanta after the club fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after Week 5.

The Falcons' play improved under Morris, particularly the defense. Atlanta has gone 4-6 with Morris steering the ship with one game remaining.

Even as the club played better the past 10 games, Atlanta still stumbled, losing several winnable games down the stretch leading to a likely top-five draft pick.

Since Morris took over, Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay has been clear that the interim would get a chance to state his case to win the full-time gig, noting back in October that the interim had 11 games to "put his stamp" on the club.

We've seen the Falcons' play improve in recent months, now Morris gets a chance to articulate how he would continue putting that stamp on the Falcons during a formal interview process.

Related Content

news

NFL fines Saints RB Alvin Kamara $5K for red-and-green Christmas cleats

Alvin Kamara was fined for his non-standard Christmas Day cleats. Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL fined the New Orleans Saints running back $5,000 for his red-and-green holiday cleats worn during the 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

The Bills activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results, will practice Friday

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday and the team is set to practice. The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.

news

Vic Fangio believes Pat Shurmur is 'great fit' to help nurture Drew Lock, young Broncos offense

After changing OCs each of the past three years, it appears the Broncos will opt for stability at the position heading into 2021. A year following the firing of Rich Scangarello after just one season, coach Vic Fangio gave OC Pat Shurmur a vote of confidence heading into Week 17. 
news

T.Y. Hilton hopes to remain with Colts, wants Philip Rivers back too

The final chapters of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 season are not yet written, but veteran receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is already hoping he and Philip Rivers get a chance to pen a sequel in 2021.
news

DK Metcalf on verge of breaking Steve Largent's 35-year-old Seahawks record

﻿Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf﻿, in his second NFL season, is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for 35 years in Seattle.
news

Cam Newton: 'I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person'

The 2020 season may not have been what Cam Newton, Bill Belichick or the rest of the Patriots organization envisioned, but the former MVP shared Thursday that he was able to pick up some personal and professional lessons along the way.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold optimistic about future as season wraps up

Ahead of the Jets' Week 17 meeting with the Patriots, Sam Darnold again spoke about his future with the franchise. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick made it clear he still firmly believes in his abilities.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, according to an informed source.
news

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW