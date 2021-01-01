Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewing for full-time job

Raheem Morris' audition to remain the Atlanta Falcons head coach will include a formal interview.

The Falcons interim head coach is interviewing for the team's full-time job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources informed of the situation.

Morris, the team's defensive coordinator, took over in Atlanta after the club fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after Week 5.

The Falcons' play improved under Morris, particularly the defense. Atlanta has gone 4-6 with Morris steering the ship with one game remaining.

Even as the club played better the past 10 games, Atlanta still stumbled, losing several winnable games down the stretch leading to a likely top-five draft pick.

Since Morris took over, Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay has been clear that the interim would get a chance to state his case to win the full-time gig, noting back in October that the interim had 11 games to "put his stamp" on the club.