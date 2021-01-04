Around the NFL

Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 05:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.

Rivera's team found itself in a tight contest against the Eagles in Philadelphia, and when the lights shined bright, his team rose to the occasion. They just happened to do so against a third-string quarterback who was strangely inserted in a close game.

"You play who's out there," Rivera said Monday, via ESPN. "I'm not apologizing for winning."

The NFL is a league in which absolutely zero wins are guaranteed -- just ask the Cleveland Browns, who lost to the woeful Jets in a key situation in Week 16 and needed a Week 17 win to get into the playoffs. They did so against a Steelers team that rested key starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt﻿.

Actually, speaking of the Browns...

"Nobody complained when Pittsburgh did what they did against Cleveland," Rivera said. "It's been a hard road for us and nobody seems to care about that. Nobody cared two weeks ago when we didn't have some of our best players. Nobody cared last week when we didn't have them, so why should we be concerned if a coach decides to do something that's best for his team?"

Rivera is referring to the loss of quarterback Alex Smith -- his third starting signal-caller of the 2020 season -- which forced Rivera to play Dwayne Haskins﻿, and later, Taylor Heinicke in what was ultimately a loss to Carolina. Washington was also forced to play a Week 16 without top receiver Terry McLaurin﻿, and Rivera himself underwent cancer treatments while also coaching his new team in his first season with the organization. The going hasn't been easy for anyone, especially Washington.

But it is fair to question the final steps of Washington's unlikely journey to the postseason. Pederson removed Jalen Hurts -- who was struggling through the air but had rushed for two touchdowns and at least had the Eagles' offense playing competitively -- for Nate Sudfeld in the second half with the game still very winnable. Sudfeld looked entirely overmatched, essentially undercutting the Eagles' offense and its chances of scoring in a 20-14 contest. Sudfeld was responsible for two turnovers -- a lost fumble and an ugly interception on a 50/50 pass that ended up being more like 90/10 -- and threw for a total of 32 yards on 12 attempts (five completions). His passer rating finished at 14.6.

This, of course, benefitted Washington, which just needed to win to secure the throne of the dreadful NFC East.

Pederson explained he felt Sudfeld deserved some in-game reps after spending four seasons with the team and added it was his plan to get the third-stringer some game action Sunday night. He also pointed out the participation of other key Eagles to refute any thought that the Eagles weren't trying their hardest to win the game.

"A lot of people are happy about [the move], a lot of people aren't happy about it and that's just tough," Rivera said. "So many things have happened in this world that are tough, that are hard. This is just a game that we're playing, and we play the game as it comes to us. And I'm not going to apologize.

"You apologize for losing in the playoffs, but you don't apologize for getting in."

Related Content

news

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
news

Broncos to hire GM as John Elway announces changes to football operations

The Denver Broncos are making a major change to their football operations, general manager John Elway announced Monday.
news

Jets CEO Johnson 'sick' of losing, 'huge fan' of Sam Darnold but leaves future in hands of GM Douglas

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was understandably upset by his team's lack of success in 2020, but hopes a new "CEO" coach, hired by GM Joe Douglas, will turn things around.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'has to have a tremendous offseason'

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he needs to see more from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans considered day-to-day after MRI shows no structural damage in knee

Monday brought good news for Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans as an MRI showed no structural damage to his injured knee. Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Evans is considered day-to-day.
news

Jared Goff not yet ruled out, playing expected to be challenging vs. Seahawks

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has not been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks but conditions in Seattle is expected to make playing with an injured thumb very challenging. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Olivier Vernon tore his Achilles in Sunday's win over the Steelers and the veteran pass rusher will have surgery.
news

Eagles GM Roseman: Trading Carson Wentz 'not anything we're talking about right now'

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke to reporters following the team's disappointing four-win season, and the hot topic of conversation was the immediate future of quarterback Carson Wentz.
news

Chargers part ways with head coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with head coach Anthony Lynn after a second consecutive losing season.
news

2020 finishes as highest-scoring season in NFL history

The 2020 season finished with a total of 12,692 points scored, the most in NFL history. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW