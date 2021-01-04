Eagles GM Roseman: Trading Carson Wentz 'not anything we're talking about right now'

The Philadelphia Eagles' four-win season is mercifully over after Sunday night's 20-14 loss to Washington. Now the attention turns to the future under center.

Doug Pederson's decision to bench Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts has reportedly ruffled the incumbent quarterback's feathers. Now the Eagles must decide who will be under center in 2021 and whether Wentz could stick around if he's not the starter.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Eagles GM Howie Roseman wouldn't discuss the idea of trading the highly paid QB.

"That is not anything we're talking about right now," Roseman said, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "When you have players like that, they're like fingers on your hand. You can't imagine that they're not part of you, that they're not here. That's how we feel about Carson."

Bizarre mental picture aside, Roseman declined to delve into the Eagles' plans this offseason at quarterback. With Wentz counting for more than $30 million in cap space whether he's on the roster or not, the decision isn't easy in Philly. Roseman's current dismissal of moving on from Wentz doesn't preclude that stance from changing in the coming months.

Wentz struggled throughout the season with pressure, turnovers, poor decisions and wayward passes. The offense moved the ball better with Hurts the last several games, particularly with the rookie's mobility becoming an asset. It wasn't all perfect, however, including Sunday's 7-of-20 output for 72 yards before getting benched.

The Eagles are in a tough spot, especially if Wentz decides to force the issue.

Roseman and Pederson appear poised to try to smooth things over the next few months. The coach is confident their relationship can withstand the last few bumpy weeks.

"The relationship is good, it's fine. It's something we're going to continue to build upon. I know Carson is disappointed," Pederson said, noting the club has to buffer the QB better moving forward.

Roseman noted the extremely disappointing season and the need to evaluate every position with "fresh eyes" this offseason.