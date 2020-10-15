Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore returns to practice with Cam Newton

One day after learning their best offensive player was returning, the Patriots got their top defender back, too.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was removed from the COVID-19 list and joined Cam Newton in practice Thursday. That puts both players on track to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year tested positive for COVID-19 after the Pats' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, which Newton sat out after testing positive for the novel coronavirus just a few days prior. New England has not played since, as its Week 5 bout with Denver was postponed following another positive test last weekend.