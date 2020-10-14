Patriots QB Cam Newton expected to return to practice Thursday

﻿ Cam Newton ﻿ is expected to return to the team ahead of Thursday's practice, which would put him in line to play Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The former MVP has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Oct. 3, keeping him out of the Pats' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. New England (2-2) has won two of Newton's three starts this season. The 10th-year QB has been stellar thus far, completing 68.1% of his passes for 714 yards and rushing for 149 yards.