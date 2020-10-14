NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Patriots QB Cam Newton expected to return to practice Thursday

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 04:12 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Patriots are close to getting their QB1 back.

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is expected to return to the team ahead of Thursday's practice, which would put him in line to play Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

The former MVP has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Oct. 3, keeping him out of the Pats' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. New England (2-2) has won two of Newton's three starts this season. The 10th-year QB has been stellar thus far, completing 68.1% of his passes for 714 yards and rushing for 149 yards.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

Related Content

news

New Orleans to host 2025 Super Bowl; 2024 SB now TBD

Super Bowl LVIII is on the move. NFL owners pushed the Super Bowl slated to be played in New Orleans in 2024 to 2025, Judy Battista reports. 
news

NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Game due to COVID-19

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl game will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Adam Gase addresses Le'Veon Bell's release: Questions about RB's usage 'irrelevant'

The Jets released Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday after a little over a year's worth of time together in which Bell rushed 264 times for 863 yards -- a paltry 3.27 yards per carry -- and three scores.
news

Baker Mayfield (ribs) limited in practice, still confident he'll be able to go vs. Steelers

Baker Mayfield's ribs injury didn't produce anything of concern on his postgame X-rays, but it will hold him back a bit in practice.
news

Dan Quinn pens letter to city of Atlanta: 'I'll continue to root like hell' for Falcons

While blown leads and slow starts to the past two seasons might resonate most at the moment, a lot of good came out of the Dan Quinn era. The departed coach emphasized as much in a letter thanking Falcons fans and the organization. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Kamalei Correa's wish has been granted. The Tennessee Titans fulfilled Correa's trade request Wednesday, sending him to AFC South rival Jacksonville, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Panthers in intensive protocol after Falcons DT placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carolina made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting the more stringent precautions were put in place after Falcons rookie DT ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones to undergo biceps surgery, miss rest of 2020 season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ will undergo season-ending biceps surgery after suffering the injury during their Week 5 win over the New York Jets.
news

Patrick Peterson on facing Cowboys: 'We have to force Andy Dalton to beat us'

With Andy Dalton taking over for Dak Prescott -- who was on a historic pace passing the ball -- there is little question how defenses will now approach the Cowboys: Stop ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Johnathan Abram: Raiders 'chasing perfection,' not Chiefs in AFC West

Las Vegas finally got over the hump against the Chiefs, winning its first road game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012 and inching closer to K.C. in the AFC West.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Steelers WR Chase Claypool among Players of the Week

Dynamic Steelers rookie Chase Claypool hauled in AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Cardinals QB Kyler Murray earned NFL hardware.
