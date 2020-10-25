Cowboys QB Andy Dalton suffers concussion in loss to Washington

The Cowboys lost another quarterback while losing another game.

Andy Dalton exited in the third quarter of Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington after taking a shot to the head. He was subsequently ruled out and is in the league's concussion protocol. Linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected for the hit.

The play prompted the entrance of 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, who made his NFL debut with Dallas trailing 22-3. He completed his first pass for a 32-yard gain to Amari Cooper but a pair of sacks forced another Cowboys punt. He would finish 2 of 3 for 39 yards and was sacked once more. With Dalton in the league's protocol, DiNucci could potentially make his first career start in Week 8 vs. the Eagles.

Dalton, making his second start in relief of the injured Dak Prescott﻿, had completed just 9 of 19 passes for 75 yards and an interception while taking three sacks in the division duel.