Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

Odell Beckham's season is over.
The Cleveland Browns star receiver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his 2020 campaign after seven games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported.
Josina Anderson first reported the news. The team later confirmed the diagnosis.
It's another frustrating ending to a season for Beckham, who posted 23 catches for 319 yards and three TDs this year.
Beckham's injury came on the Browns' second play from scrimmage Sunday against the Bengals. Baker Mayfield's pass to OBJ was underthrown and intercepted. Beckham chased down Darius Phillips after the INT and suffered the season-ending injury trying to make a tackle.
It's the latest setback to waylay the talented receiver's career. In five seasons in New York, Beckham played 16 games just once. He fought through injury to play all last season, his first in Cleveland, albeit not at 100 percent.
The injury prematurely ends what has been a frustrating last few campaigns for Beckham, who hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016.
There have been rumblings about Beckham's future in Cleveland with no guaranteed money on his contract after this year if he were to stay healthy. The ACL tear, however, might keep him in Cleveland in 2021. As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, the injury guarantee means the Browns likely can't cut OBJ, given that he wouldn't pass a physical before the third day of the new league year. A trade would be possible, but the acquiring team would be taking on a player coming off major knee surgery with a hefty price tag.