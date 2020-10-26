Around the NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Odell Beckham﻿'s season is over.

The Cleveland Browns star receiver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his 2020 campaign after seven games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported.

Josina Anderson first reported the news. The team later confirmed the diagnosis.

It's another frustrating ending to a season for Beckham, who posted 23 catches for 319 yards and three TDs this year.

Beckham's injury came on the Browns' second play from scrimmage Sunday against the Bengals. Baker Mayfield﻿'s pass to OBJ was underthrown and intercepted. Beckham chased down Darius Phillips after the INT and suffered the season-ending injury trying to make a tackle.

It's the latest setback to waylay the talented receiver's career. In five seasons in New York, Beckham played 16 games just once. He fought through injury to play all last season, his first in Cleveland, albeit not at 100 percent.

The injury prematurely ends what has been a frustrating last few campaigns for Beckham, who hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016.

There have been rumblings about Beckham's future in Cleveland with no guaranteed money on his contract after this year if he were to stay healthy. The ACL tear, however, might keep him in Cleveland in 2021. As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, the injury guarantee means the Browns likely can't cut OBJ, given that he wouldn't pass a physical before the third day of the new league year. A trade would be possible, but the acquiring team would be taking on a player coming off major knee surgery with a hefty price tag.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera completes last round of cancer treatment

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is celebrating after completing his last round of cancer treatment.
news

Jimmy G calls handing Belichick his worst home loss as Patriots coach a 'cool week'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it was a cool week to be able to go to his former team and hand Bill Belichick his worst home loss as a Patriots coach.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic unlikely to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who knocked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game with a nasty head shot, is unlikely to be suspended for his actions but will be fined, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake's X-rays on his ankle were negative, Ian Rapoport reported. Here are more injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Monday.
news

Adam Gase gives up play-calling vs. Bills; Jets still fall to 0-7 

Jets coach Adam Gase has been pestered for weeks about giving up play-calling. He'd refused to do so. On Sunday, he changed his mind. 
news

What to watch for in Bears-Rams 'Monday Night Football' matchup

In a game featuring two of the NFC's best, a victory for either team could impact the NFC playoff picture as we approach the midway point of the season. Here's what to watch for on Monday Night Football when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Julio Jones doesn't want to be traded from Falcons: 'I know what I mean to this team'

The Falcons' latest inexplicable loss, falling 23-22 on a last-second play to Detroit, will undoubtedly lead to more speculation that the 1-6 team could have a trade-deadline fire sale. Don't expect the most expensive pieces to be hawked. 
news

Budda Baker on DK Metcalf's tackle: 'That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿ is a freak of nature. That's what Budda Baker learned when the Cardinals safety was tackled from behind by the Seahawks WR on a pick-six attempt on Sunday night.
news

NFC East becomes first division in NFL history without a 3-win team through Week 7

Following Washington's dismantling of Dallas on Sunday afternoon, Week 7 will end without an NFC East team reaching three wins. It's a new low for a division that's been more hype than substance for the past several seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown 'an insurance policy' for Buccaneers

Set to come off an eight-game suspension shortly, Antonio Brown has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers that coach Bruce Arians tabbed "an insurance policy" for the team
news

Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'mad as hell' for scoring go-ahead TD in loss to Lions

The Falcons are finding new ways to lose. ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is taking blame for Sunday's loss to the Lions, this after he scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL