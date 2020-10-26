Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

Odell Beckham﻿'s season is over.

The Cleveland Browns star receiver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his 2020 campaign after seven games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported.

Josina Anderson first reported the news. The team later confirmed the diagnosis.

It's another frustrating ending to a season for Beckham, who posted 23 catches for 319 yards and three TDs this year.

Beckham's injury came on the Browns' second play from scrimmage Sunday against the Bengals. Baker Mayfield﻿'s pass to OBJ was underthrown and intercepted. Beckham chased down Darius Phillips after the INT and suffered the season-ending injury trying to make a tackle.

It's the latest setback to waylay the talented receiver's career. In five seasons in New York, Beckham played 16 games just once. He fought through injury to play all last season, his first in Cleveland, albeit not at 100 percent.

The injury prematurely ends what has been a frustrating last few campaigns for Beckham, who hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016.