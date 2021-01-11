Rams DT Aaron Donald suffered torn rib cartilage, expected to play vs. Packers

﻿Aaron Donald﻿ might not have broken his ribs, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is still dealing with a painful injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Donald has torn rib cartilage, per sources informed of the situation.

It's a painful injury, but one that Donald is expected to play through. Coach Sean McVay said Sunday the rib injury isn't expected to affect the DT's game status.

The extent of Donald's injury wasn't known after he exited Saturday's victory over Seattle early in the third quarter after a hit on ﻿Russell Wilson﻿. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Donald didn't crack his ribs. Now we know it was a cartilage tear.

The unanimous All-Pro defensive tackle suffered the injury while rolling over Wilson. He appeared to struggle breathing on the sideline and never returned to the contest after taking several trips to the locker room. Garafolo previously reported that Donald could have gone back in the game if needed.