X-rays negative on Aaron Donald's ribs; Rams DT to have MRI Sunday

Published: Jan 10, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Kevin Patra

The Los Angeles Rams received some positive news regarding All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that initial X-rays on Donald's injured ribs came back negative for a break, per sources informed of the situation. The defensive tackle will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury.

Garafolo added that Donald could have re-entered the game late if needed in the 30-20 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Donald exited the tilt early in the third quarter after slinging Russell Wilson to the ground. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year hurt his ribs rolling over Wilson and appeared to have trouble breathing on the sideline. Donald took multiple trips to the locker room. He ended the game on the sideline but didn't re-enter the match as the Rams pulled away with the win.

Coach Sean McVay told Garafolo he's "hopeful" Donald will be ready for the Divisional Round.

"This guy is an absolute machine," he said. "Never bet against AD."

The Rams await the outcome of today's New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears bout to ascertain who they will face next weekend. If the Saints win, L.A. will face the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers. If the Bears pull the upset, the Rams will fly to Tampa to face ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to retire after postseason run 

With the Saints kicking off their postseason Sunday afternoon against the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Drew Brees is likely to retire after the season.
news

Mitchell Trubisky unlikely to return to Bears in 2021 without long playoff run

There is no certainty the Bears will bring back Mitchell Trubisky in 2021, but if the quarterback wins Saturday vs. the Saints and keeps winning, perhaps he can change their mind. 
news

Russell Wilson: Seahawks offense 'flatlined' in second half vs. Rams

Just months removed from justifying calls from the peanut gallery to "Let Russ Cook," ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and the Seahawks looked absolutely cooked in Saturday night's loss to Los Angeles.
news

Washington DE Chase Young suffered mild ankle sprain in loss to Buccaneers

Chase Young﻿, Washington's No. 2 pick and star pass rusher, left the Football Team's wild-card loss to the Buccaneers late in the proceedings with a lower leg injury. Young suffered only a mild ankle sprain.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Saturday's games

Following the first day of the postseason, the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday. 
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke steals hearts of viewers with 'courageous' performance in loss to Bucs

Taylor Heinicke gave a valiant effort on Saturday night in a 31-23 wild-card loss to Tampa Bay, completing 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and engineering a surprisingly efficient Washington offense in the second half of what finished as a one-score game.
news

Tom Brady-led Buccaneers beat Washington for franchise's first playoff win since '03 Super Bowl

Despite a valiant effort from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

Pete Carroll 'real disappointed' in Seahawks' wild-card loss to Rams

The Seattle Seahawks exited the playoffs with little more than a whimper on Saturday night, falling to a Rams team battling significant adversity after losing its starting quarterback to a neck injury and turning to ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who entered and played with a broken thumb. 
news

Defense, Jared Goff lead Los Angeles Rams to wild-card win over Seattle Seahawks

Despite a neck injury to John Wolford, Jared Goff playing with a bum thumb and Aaron Donald injuring his ribs, the Los Angeles Rams have returned to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since they advanced to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. 
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers undecided about playing future after loss to Bills

Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Bills, Colts QB Philip Rivers made no announcements on his future, though returning to Indianapolis or to coach high school football in Alabama were options he offered up. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Analytics supported decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal

In a three-point, season-ending loss to the Bills on Saturday, the Colts' decision to go for it on fourth down in the first half was a choice that loomed large when it came up empty. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich defended the decision after the defeat. 
