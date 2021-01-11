Bears HC Matt Nagy following playoff loss: We 'haven't gotten into' job status

Matt Nagy's Bears managed to scratch and claw their way into the playoffs just to sleepwalk through their wild-card game Sunday.

Such play would typically reflect poorly on a coach, but that same coach just led his team to the postseason. Of course, that came after the same coach oversaw a team that went from 5-1 to 5-7 in the middle of the season. So how do we judge Nagy's performance in 2020? And should it affect his job security going forward, especially after his Bears didn't produce much resistance for the Saints?

"We haven't gotten into any of that in regards to that stuff," Nagy said after Chicago's 21-9 loss to New Orleans. "Like I told y'all at the beginning of the week, we've been so focused in on this game, and then the same thing goes with the staff. It's probably not just our staff, it's probably a lot of staffs; whether it's promotions or demotions or whatever, there's always change, that's just how it goes.

"So, that's something that tomorrow for us, as a team, we'll do all of our exit interviews and all of that stuff and talk to the guys, but that'll be down the road. I'm just at a point right now where I could literally say I just appreciate the fight of these players and tomorrow we'll discuss the other stuff."

Chicago went 1-for-10 on third down and didn't actually convert that third down until the final few minutes of the game, when it was already decided. The Bears gained fewer than five yards per play, rushed for a total of 48 yards and punted seven times, with five coming on three-and-out possessions. It's no surprise that they lost the time of possession battle by a wide margin (38:58 to 21:02), and neither was New Orleans' success rate on third down (64.7 percent).

Receiver Anthony Miller was ejected after getting into a spat with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, hitting the Saints DB in the facemask and drawing a penalty that ended his Sunday early. His departure undercut Chicago's already-struggling offense even further, robbing it of a potential playmaker while already facing a deficit.