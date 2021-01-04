Around the NFL

Washington's Chase Young calls out Bucs QB: 'Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!'

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chase Young bounced off the field Sunday night following Washington's NFC East-clinching victory over Philadelphia, already thinking about his first playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!" Young shouted as he ran to the locker room.

With Sunday night's victory, Washington hosts Brady's Bucs on Sat., Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks, tied for third-most ever by a Washington first-year player.

Young was a dominant force this season that turned Washington's defensive front into a playoff-bound menace. According to NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth during Sunday night's broadcast, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio compared Young's leadership in his first year to a young ﻿Ray Lewis﻿, which is exceedingly high praise.

The book on slowing ﻿Tom Brady﻿ during his 21-year career has always been pressuring with four defensive linemen. Move the 43-year-old off his spot, and you'll have a chance to slow his offense.

To have any shot to pull the upset against the 11-win Bucs, Washington will need Young and the rest of the D-line to be in Brady's face all night.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold: I didn't play consistent enough to save Adam Gase's job

The Jets fired head coach Adam Gase after their season finale. Quarterback Sam Darnold placed most of the blame on his own shoulders.
news

Cincinnati Bengals to retain coach Zac Taylor for third season

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown announced Monday that Zac Taylor will be back for his third season as head coach. 
news

Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they're searching for a new general manager and now they're looking for a new head coach.

news

Saints optimistic Alvin Kamara will return vs. Bears after game scheduled for Sunday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is eligible to return on Sunday so long as he's medically cleared.
news

Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers' season: 'The MVP should be locked up'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his own franchise record with 48 passing touchdowns this season, including four against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay's 35-16 victory Sunday.
news

Deshaun Watson on Texans: 'There's no real foundation in view. Everyone sees it'

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked after another brutal loss what qualities he'd like to see in the next franchise leader. His answer was illuminating on several levels. 
news

'Sickening': Giants players voice displeasure with Eagles' decision to bench Hurts vs. Washington 

Doug Pederson's decision Sunday night to put backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the game and bench Jalen Hurts drew plenty of scrutiny -- especially from Giants players who were hoping for a Philadelphia win over Washington and an NFC East title. 
news

Washington Football Team wins NFC East title

The final spot in the postseason field has been filled as the Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football to win the NFC East. 
news

Falcons to interview Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh on Monday; Saleh to interview with Lions this week

A pair of much sought-after head coaching candidates in 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are set for interviews on Monday with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NFL announces schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend

The super-sized schedule for the opening weekend of the playoffs has been announced. The NFL released the schedule for the Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not sure' if Jared Goff will play next week vs. Seahawks 

The prevailing belief when Jared Goff broke and dislocated his thumb was that he'd likely be available for Wild Card Weekend. On Sunday, Rams HC Sean McVay expressed uncertainty about his starting QB's availability.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW