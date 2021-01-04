Washington's Chase Young calls out Bucs QB: 'Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!'

Chase Young bounced off the field Sunday night following Washington's NFC East-clinching victory over Philadelphia, already thinking about his first playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!" Young shouted as he ran to the locker room.

With Sunday night's victory, Washington hosts Brady's Bucs on Sat., Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks, tied for third-most ever by a Washington first-year player.

Young was a dominant force this season that turned Washington's defensive front into a playoff-bound menace. According to NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth during Sunday night's broadcast, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio compared Young's leadership in his first year to a young ﻿Ray Lewis﻿, which is exceedingly high praise.

The book on slowing ﻿Tom Brady﻿ during his 21-year career has always been pressuring with four defensive linemen. Move the 43-year-old off his spot, and you'll have a chance to slow his offense.