Around the NFL

Mitchell Trubisky on future in Chicago: 'I can definitely see myself back here next year'

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The final play of the Bears' blowout loss in New Orleans was a nifty one-handed touchdown catch by Jimmy Graham that perfectly summarized Chicago's season on offense: Far too little, way too late.

The final touchdown drive to end the 21-9 loss with six points did nothing other than pad the box score and make the offense look 99 yards less anemic after a day it struggled to move the ball.

The TD toss could be the final play in Mitchell Trubisky's Chicago Bears career. However, the former No. 2 overall pick hopes it's not the end. 

"I think I can definitely see myself back here next year," Trubisky said, via NBC Sports Chicago. "Obviously a lot of that is out of my control but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business. Right now I'm just bummed about this season being over and how the game went so a lot of emotions going on right now but I can see that. We'll see.

"There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that's out of my control but and I can see that."

Sunday's game perfectly encapsulated the Trubisky experience. Early in the first quarter, the QB threw a perfect dime on a trick play that should have gone for a 40-yard touchdown, but Javon Wims dropped it. The negative play sunk Trubisky, and he played tentative and erratic the rest of the way.

The box score will show he ended up completing 19-of-29 passes for 199 yards and a TD. Before that final garbage-time drive with his team trailing 21-3, he had completed just 10-of-19 passes for 107 yards. It's never good when nearly half a QB's yards come on a drive when the defense is already thinking about its locker-room celebration.

The nine points are the fewest in a playoff game for the Bears since a 31-3 loss to the New York Giants in the 1990 Divisional Round.

Once again, it was clear all game that head coach Matt Nagy didn't trust his quarterback. Missing receivers and facing a very good Saints defense didn't help, but the play-calling was something you'd see deployed for a rookie backup quarterback, not a former first-rounder in his fourth season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported before the game that Trubisky needed a deep playoff run to convince the organization he was the man to keep the job.

Clearly, that didn't happen.

"I know there are decisions that are going to be made this offseason," Trubisky said. "I feel like I've gotten better over these four years and really this season. It's been tough. There have been some ups and downs. But I'm proud of where I'm at and where we battled and how we got better over the year."

After returning from his Week 3 benching in Week 12, Trubisky had some nice moments. Unfortunately, those came against bad teams as the Bears backed their way into the postseason. In the past two weeks against playoff squads, Nagy showed he doesn't trust his quarterback.

Trubisky might hope to return to Chicago next year, but if Nagy is back, he can't be the top option. Otherwise, the Bears are simply spinning the wheels for another year.

Related Content

news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't regret saying what I said' about Browns

Steelers WR ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ provided the Browns bulletin board material this week when he said the Browns were the same "nameless gray faces" he sees every season, adding "the Browns is the Browns."
news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Sunday's games

After Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend finale, the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says time to discuss future will come later

Following a four-interception showing in the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Browns on Sunday night, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his future was one that he would discuss at a later time. 
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' wild-card loss: 'We were a group that died on the vine'

The final score read 48-37 in favor of the Cleveland Browns, but the 11-point differential doesn't begin to tell the full story of the Pittsburgh Steelers' collapse on Sunday night.
news

Stunning first quarter lifts Browns over Steelers for first playoff win since 1994 season

Propelled by 28 first-quarter points, Cleveland defeated rival Pittsburgh for a Super Wild Card Weekend win that has it moving on to the Divisional Round to face Kansas City. 
news

Sean Payton slimed by Nickelodeon following Saints' wild-card win

Two days before New Orleans faced the Chicago Bears in a game seen by fans of all ages on CBS and Nickelodeon, coach Sean Payton volunteered to be slimed if his squad won. After the Saints won, Payton agreed to honor his promise.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy following playoff loss: We 'haven't gotten into' job status

Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears were able to right the ship and make the playoffs, but a dispiriting wild-card loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday left questions as to his job status for next season.
news

NFL announces playoff game schedule for Divisional Round

The NFL announced the playoff schedule for the Divisional Round on Sunday following the conclusion of the Saints' 21-9 wild-card win over the Bears.
news

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints march past Chicago Bears for wild-card win

Thanks in large part to a stifling defensive effort for New Orleans along with key contributions from Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, the NFC's second-seeded Saints took down the seventh-seeded Bears on Saturday. 
news

Bears WR Anthony Miller ejected after hitting Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson in wild-card loss

Bears WR ﻿Anthony Miller﻿ is out of Sunday's wild-card game between Chicago and New Orleans after smacking Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson following the conclusion of a play in the third quarter.
news

Ravens defense stuffs Derrick Henry, holding NFL's leading rusher to 40 yards

Baltimore's defense flocked to the ball, stuffing Tennessee's Derrick Henry, holding the mammoth back to 40 rushing yards on 18 attempts, for a measly 2.2 yards per carry, in a 20-13 road victory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW