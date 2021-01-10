Pete Carroll 'real disappointed' in Seahawks' wild-card loss to Rams

Well, that was ugly.

The Seattle Seahawks exited the playoffs with little more than a whimper on Saturday night, falling 30-20 to a Rams team battling significant adversity after losing its starting quarterback to a neck injury and turning to Jared Goff﻿, who entered and played with a surgically repaired thumb.

Those hurdles proved to be minimal against a punchless Seahawks team that turned the ball over twice and allowed Cam Akers to rack up 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Seattle, meanwhile, failed to answer Los Angeles' sporadic offensive successes, going 2-for-14 on third down and completing just 11 of 27 passes against a stingy Rams defense. The once explosive Seahawks offense that outscored opponents while its defense attempted to solve its own messes early in the season seemed lightyears away, lost to the abyss of history while the current version repeatedly stumbled in a forgettable postseason loss.

By the fourth quarter, the reality of the situation had landed on those watching the game. The Seahawks were losing to a team playing with an injured quarterback, and were being dominated by a defense missing its best player after Aaron Donald exited due to a rib injury. Coach Pete Carroll lost another ill-advised challenge on a long run by Akers, and told reporters after the loss he had "no place" in his "brain for this outcome."

"It's really frustrating to be done," Carroll said, via NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann. "The sudden of this, there's nothing like it. You just have to deal with it. ... Real disappointed in this outcome."

The Seahawks couldn't adequately protect Russell Wilson﻿, whose performance was as dreadful as the hands of his receivers, who dropped multiple passes. Wilson was sacked five times and threw a bad interception on a play in which few, if any of the Seahawks executed their responsibilities, watching a screen pass attempt get picked off by Darious Williams﻿, who returned it for a touchdown. Wilson finished with a passer rating of 72.1, far from his sky-high start to the 2020 season, and Seattle gained 11 first downs in the game. Carroll called Wilson's day "really hard" afterward.