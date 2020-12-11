Colts owner Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck return: 'I think that door's closed'

Sixteen months ago, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay experienced one of the most excruciating moments of his professional life. Sitting in a room with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, Irsay's stomach dropped as franchise quarterback Andrew Luck informed the power trio of his desire to retire.

"I sometimes wonder if that was just a bad dream I had," Irsay recalled Tuesday. "It's just very, very, very difficult."

A few weeks shy of his 30th birthday and coming off a season in which he'd earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and been named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Colts to a road playoff victory, Luck stunned his bosses -- and, soon after, the football world -- with the news that he'd abruptly chosen to walk away. At the time, just a couple of weeks before the start of the 2019 NFL season, Irsay seemed hopeful that Luck's decision wouldn't prove to be a permanent one. In a press conference announcing the move, Irsay referenced Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods as athletes who'd made successful comebacks after stepping away and said of Luck doing something similar: "I don't rule it out."

Should Luck, now 31, choose to resume his career, Indy would retain his rights for two seasons under the terms of his existing contract. Yet, two starting quarterbacks later, with the Colts (8-4) tied with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South and closing in on another postseason appearance, Irsay sounds far more pessimistic about a potential Luck comeback.

"You know, I don't think so -- I really don't," Irsay said Tuesday, in an interview with NFL Media to reflect upon the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death. "I think that door's closed."

Luck, who has since become a father -- he and his wife, Nicole, have a 1-year-old daughter named Lucy -- still has a house in the area and remains in contact with many of his former teammates and others in the organization. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has given no indication to those close to him that he plans to resume his career -- at least, no one who has felt compelled to share. On Thursday, star receiver T.Y. Hilton was asked the question on Good Morning Football and answered: "Coming back? I don't know. He's pretty happy in retirement life. He's just enjoying it and enjoying it with his daughter, Lucy.

"I don't think we will (see him). He's just enjoying himself. I'm happy for him."

The question is especially intriguing because the Colts don't have a clear plan at the position for 2021 and beyond. Their current quarterback, 39-year-old Philip Rivers﻿, signed a one-year, $25 million contract last March and will need offseason foot surgery. Backup Jacoby Brissett﻿, who served as the team's starter in 2017 (which Luck spent on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to his throwing shoulder) and 2019 (having signed a two-year, $30 million extension before that season), will also be a free agent.