Jared Goff excited to be with Lions franchise that wants, appreciates him

Five days ago, Rams general manager Les Snead had his end-of-season press conference, which played out more like a bad standup-comedy audition. In response to Goff's status, Snead twice invoked Rodgers' "beautiful mystery" phrase surrounding the 37-year-old quarterback's own future with the Packers, called Goff "a Ram right now" and delved into the specifics of how the team could move on from the quarterback while finessing the salary-cap hit. Afterward, he bemusedly asked reporters what they thought the next day's headlines would be.

In fairness to Snead and McVay, they weren't lying.

In fairness to Goff, he was blindsided. Neither Snead nor McVay had told him the team wanted to move on, or anything close to that. For a 26-year-old, who, since being thrown into a tough situation his rookie year, has consistently displayed toughness, commitment, positivity and team-centric behavior during his time with the franchise, it was a crappy way to learn he was unwanted, yet he refused to fire back.

Then came Saturday night's phone call from McVay, and the relief that followed -- a weight had been lifted off Goff's shoulders, one he hadn't realized was so heavy. McVay, for what it's worth, was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas; Stafford (for you conspiracy theorists) was also said to be in the area, according to two sources familiar with the quarterback's situation.

Goff clicked off to talk to his father, and he began to feel better. Then came the calls from his new head coach, and other Lions powerbrokers, and he heard the palpable excitement in their voices and understood that this was a two-way exchange: Yes, he was being dumped by the Rams, but he was also being courted by a long-struggling organization that hopes its latest facelift can lead to its first postseason win in three decades.

Hey, Goff can relate. He was the freshman quarterback on a Cal team that went 1-11; two years later, he led the Golden Bears to a bowl victory. Unlike most No. 1 overall picks, including Stafford, Goff's pre-NFL career was filled with consistent on-the-field adversity.

The Lions are looking for a leader, and Goff firmly believes that he's the right guy to take them where they want to go. For what it's worth: A run-heavy attack, and the play-action opportunities that should follow, would seem to be a nice match for Goff's skill set.

On Sunday morning, Goff and I talked about his journey -- and this very sharp detour north -- and some of the stress he's carried inside for the past several months. It's been a lot, but Goff didn't harp on the souring of his relationship with McVay or the end of his time in L.A. His voice was calm, hopeful, light, and even … happy?