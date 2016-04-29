How Jeff Fisher, L.A. Rams decided on Jared Goff with No. 1 pick

"I love Carson Wentz," Fisher said, "but Jared Goff is gonna be my quarterback. The way he gets the ball out -- how he knows where to go with it and gets it to the receiver perfectly, in stride, in the tightest of windows -- it's a sight to behold. You look at the way the Patriots play, with Tom (Brady) just zipping the ball to (Julian) Edelman and (Danny) Amendola before you can even think about touching him, and that's where football is today. And trust me, Todd Gurley will be the best friend a young quarterback can have."