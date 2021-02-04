Around the NFL

Jim Irsay: Former Colts QB Andrew Luck 'more retired now than he was' in 2019

Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 06:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In case Jim Irsay's conclusion on Andrew Luck wasn't firm enough for the most hopeful Colts fans last week, his response Thursday slammed the door shut.

Irsay made it crystal clear when speaking with CBS 4's Chris Widlic: Luck is not coming out of retirement to solve Indianapolis' quarterback quandary.

"He's more retired now than he was a year and a half ago," Irsay told Bowen. ... "He definitely is retired and there's really no wiggle room or rumor or anything, as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some big announcement ... but that's just not the case."

The hope of Luck doubling back from the freedom of retirement to regain his throne as the Colts' franchise quarterback has lingered in the minds of Colts fans for some time, and the recent retirement of one-year, stopgap quarterback ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ has only intensified the wishful spreading of rumors. But as Irsay said, Luck is done with the game.

Colts fans would be wise to instead spend their energy on attempting to predict who might replace Rivers -- and leave Luck out of the equation.

