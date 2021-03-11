Around the NFL

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Published: Mar 11, 2021 at 04:57 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Milano isn't interested in testing the market. He'd rather chase a Super Bowl.

The linebacker has agreed to terms with the Bills on a four-year extension, the team announced Thursday. The contract is worth $44 million and includes $24 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Milano is choosing to stay in Buffalo, where he's spent his entire four-year professional career, instead of potentially making more money on the open market.

At an average annual value of $11 million, Milano is giving up what would have likely been around $2 million more per year with another team that had more cap space. He's taking a slight discount to stick with the Bills, who weren't entirely up against the salary cap, but likely couldn't afford to shell out $13 million per year to keep the linebacker.

As a former fifth-round pick, Milano's new deal will still be a massive boost to his annual earnings. Milano has made just $4.028 million in his career to date, with half of that total coming in 2020.

Milano has been a difference-maker with the Bills since his rookie season, but struggled with injuries in 2020, appearing in just 10 games. That wouldn't have hurt his stock on the open market, though, as he ranked No. 14 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents for 2021 prior to agreeing to his new deal.

With the Bills coming one game shy of a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, Milano is sticking with what he knows. He'll hope to help the Bills over the hump in 2021.

