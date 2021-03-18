Browns signing CB Troy Hill to four-year, $24 million deal

The Browns entered this offseason aware that they needed to be better defensively, especially in the secondary.

Cleveland has turned to the franchise that once called the Forest City home for reinforcements.

The Browns are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback ﻿Troy Hill﻿ to a four-year, $24 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Like Johnson, Hill is an immediate upgrade to a Browns defensive backfield that was decimated by injuries ( ﻿Greedy Williams﻿ , ﻿Grant Delpit﻿) before the season even began, yet managed to perform well enough to end up in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Hill's move to Northeast Ohio is also a homecoming of sorts for him, as he grew up on the south side of Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Ventura, California, to attend high school at St. Bonaventure.

Hill brings with him a top-30 coverage grade among all cornerbacks in the NFL in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, trailing Cleveland's top corner, ﻿Denzel Ward﻿, by just four places in PFF's rankings. Hill played in the slot in Los Angeles and can be expected to do the same for the Browns, especially if they're able to get Williams back after he missed the entire 2020 season due to a nerve issue.