The challenge facing teams drafting high in this year's draft is how best to create supportive environments for young signal-callers. As talented as Lawrence is, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer must prove his offense can be as effective in the NFL as it was in college once that franchise makes Lawrence the top overall pick. The Jets are no different. If they do what's expected and take Wilson with the second overall selection, they'll have to put more around him than they did Darnold, who never had one offensive teammate make the Pro Bowl during his four-year tenure with that franchise.

"The one thing I've learned during the time I've done this is that people can be entirely wrong about a quarterback when they only talk about traits," said an AFC personnel executive. "For example, (Ohio State's) Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft, but some people say he doesn't come off his first read as quickly as he needs to. Well, then what does that mean when you start putting a team together around him? Some teams just aren't good at figuring that part out. When a team is accepting of a quarterback's flaws and strengths, and works with that, there's a greater chance of success.

"The problem happens when a team isn't on board with the player's skill set from the beginning, and then it doesn't go well. That's when people start focusing on the player's negatives. The bottom line is that all these guys have talent. It's really about what you do with them."

That's a situation Tannehill can relate to quite well. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to Tennessee. The numbers he generated were solid -- he enjoyed his best year in 2015 when he threw 27 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions -- but he also battled through a torn ACL in his sixth year and only enjoyed one winning campaign during his tenure. Tannehill ultimately wound up as a backup to Marcus Mariota in Tennessee, after Miami traded him in March 2019.

He sat on the bench for the first six weeks of that first year with the Titans until head coach Mike Vrabel inserted him in favor of Mariota, who was struggling. Tannehill quickly learned that playing quarterback in Tennessee was much easier than in Miami for one simple reason: The Titans knew exactly what they needed from him.

"We knew we had an identity," said Tannehill, who finished that season with 22 touchdown passes, six interceptions and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. "Coach Vrabel laid it out from the beginning, the pillars of the program. We were going to be a physical football team. It's very powerful when you have a group of guys buying into playing a certain type of football."

"With Ryan, we threw in a lot of stuff to accentuate what he does," Robinson added. "He's a good athlete so we try to play to his strengths. We run the ball and do a lot of play-action. But we still put the ball in his hands to win games."

Robinson makes the Titans' approach to handling Tannehill -- who also led the Titans to an AFC South title last year after signing a four-year, $118 million extension -- sound logical. Unfortunately, some teams in the league haven't always been so wise when it comes to producing effective quarterback play. That issue largely has stemmed from the collective mindset surrounding the position, that it's a "quarterback-driven league" and the teams that end up winning championships generally do so primarily because they have quarterbacks with Hall of Fame ability. That thought process has produced a long-running belief that teams have to strike it rich at the position, with projected franchise quarterbacks often carrying messianic expectations into the league.

That seemed acceptable when teams were able to use the draft to find a John Elway, Troy Aikman or Peyton Manning and then hold onto them for a decade more. However, the more teams swung and missed when spending a high draft pick on a quarterback, the more debilitating it became to employ a bust that cost millions as soon as he joined a franchise. The league finally addressed this issue when it changed the rookie wage scale in 2011. Sam Bradford was the last player to cash in on the old system -- he received $50 million in guaranteed money from the Rams as the first overall pick in the 2010 draft -- and teams eventually had more resources to build up a roster while a quarterback was still operating on a cost-effective rookie deal.

Teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and Seahawks all have won Super Bowls within the last decade with signal-callers playing on rookie contracts. On the other hand, more franchises have been willing to give up on quarterbacks quickly once problems set in. Of the 16 quarterbacks selected within the top 10 picks of the draft between 2011 and 2018, only three are still with the teams that drafted them (Mahomes, Mayfield and Josh Allen). Once you eliminate Newton (who won an MVP in Carolina) and Andrew Luck (who abruptly retired from Indianapolis in 2019), the numbers become even more staggering.

Tannehill is the only other player in that group to log at least six seasons with his first team. Eight of those quarterbacks were selected within the top three picks, and two received massive four-year extensions before being traded (Goff's deal was worth a total of $134 million while Wentz's came in at $128 million).

When asked how many current quarterbacks could carry a team regardless of the system or supporting cast, the AFC executive said, "You're basically talking about Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, (Houston's) Deshaun Watson and (Green Bay's) Aaron Rodgers. I don't even know if I'd put Tom Brady in that class at this stage of his career. But you're also seeing a lot of (offseason) movement with quarterbacks lately because there is a 'him-or-me' mentality. If you're someone like (Rams head coach) Sean McVay, and you don't have a second pitch after getting to the Super Bowl with Jared Goff, who is a really good system quarterback but not somebody who can create when things break down. You worry about it."