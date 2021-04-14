2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

Projected 2021 win share: 4.39





Part of why Lawrence has such a high win-share value is because his résumé presents numerous indicators for a shorter learning curve upon entrance into the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence is the only quarterback in this class who has logged 200 snaps against the blitz over the last three seasons -- and he boasts a sparkling PFF grade north of 90.0 on those snaps. He compiled a 34:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio against the blitz at Clemson. Furthermore, in that same span of time, he piled up the second-most touchdown passes of 20-plus yards (33) and second-most TD strikes into tight windows (21, against seven picks), per PFF. That's a pretty complete picture of quarterbacking dominance. And we haven't even touched on my favorite advanced stat that drives Lawrence's valuation in my model: how he performed on quick passes.





Lawrence's résumé includes being asked to throw a lot of quick passes (like screens). When it comes to getting his feet and hips set quickly in order to execute these passes, Lawrence ranks in the top two percent among college quarterbacks in my eight-season computer vision sample (percentage of quick passes where a QB's base was set in 1.5 seconds or less). This is important because quarterbacks who demonstrated stable bases in the sample translated to the NFL on quick passes at a faster rate than those who were not able to get set quickly. This suggests Lawrence should be able to execute quick passes with a shorter learning curve (i.e., be more productive early on as a pro).





Meanwhile, the Jags made sure to keep Cam Robinson at left tackle to smooth Lawrence's transition to the pros, and also added Marvin Jones to their promising young receiving corps. Urban Meyer is going to do everything he can to put his rookie quarterback in a position to succeed.