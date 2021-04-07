2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top wide receivers? Five analytics-based pairings

Projected 2021 win share: 0.77





Over the past two college football seasons, Pro Football Focus has Chase with the most touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (14). Pretty crazy, considering the guy opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, no college receiver was more open on passes intended to travel 10-plus air yards (as measured by percentage of targets with at least 3 yards to work with). Chase's speed on yards earned after catching his targets featured the least erosion (a proxy for fatigue) between the start and end of games in the SEC -- quite an impressive feat in that conference, particularly in that year. He led the FBS in tight-window receptions (20) and receiving yards on such catches (423), per PFF, while racking up a robust 684 yards after the catch.





The Fins added Will Fuller in free agency, boosting the potential of their receiving corps to nearly the top half of the league: No. 18, according to my model. Chase would push Miami into the top 12.