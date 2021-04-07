Analysis

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top wide receivers? Five analytics-based pairings

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

With the 2021 NFL Draft just around the corner, I'm putting my context-based data models to work in search of identifying the best team fit for some of the top players in this year's class.

Leading up to Round 1, I'm looking to find ideal NFL homes for my top five wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks. The goal for each pairing: maximizing the draftee's 2021 win share, factoring in what we know about each team's personnel, coaches and strategy right now. And of course, I'm aiming to present realistic matches, ones that could actually come to fruition on draft day.

Without further ado, let's dig in on my wide receiver fits ...

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · Age 21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Projected 2021 win share: 0.77


Over the past two college football seasons, Pro Football Focus has Chase with the most touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (14). Pretty crazy, considering the guy opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, no college receiver was more open on passes intended to travel 10-plus air yards (as measured by percentage of targets with at least 3 yards to work with). Chase's speed on yards earned after catching his targets featured the least erosion (a proxy for fatigue) between the start and end of games in the SEC -- quite an impressive feat in that conference, particularly in that year. He led the FBS in tight-window receptions (20) and receiving yards on such catches (423), per PFF, while racking up a robust 684 yards after the catch.


The Fins added Will Fuller in free agency, boosting the potential of their receiving corps to nearly the top half of the league: No. 18, according to my model. Chase would push Miami into the top 12.

Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · Age 22
New York Giants
New York Giants

Projected 2021 win share: 0.69


Alignment versatility. That's what makes Waddle so enticing here, even with Kenny Golladay already added via free agency. Need him in the slot? Cool. Outside? Also cool. My model says his speed when open (i.e. no defenders are closer than 3 yards) is the fastest among all receivers in this draft class. An ankle injury limited Waddle's field time in 2020, but he was a nightmare to defend when active. According to Pro Football Focus, he only dropped one target on 29 catchable passes last season, while averaging 10.1 yards after the catch per reception, third-most in the FBS. This helped drive his 4.4 average when it came to receiving yards per route run (also the third-best FBS mark).

DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · Age 22
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Projected 2021 win share: 0.72


Smith's consistent route running and ability to earn separation give him the highest projected floor and ceiling in this class of wideouts. The Heisman Trophy winner had the highest percentage of receptions in which he had more than 3 feet of separation at the time of the catch despite a defender being within 3 feet of him on the path of the route. This advantage carries over into yards after the catch; Smith's ability to increase his speed once he had the ball in his hands was the third-best in the FBS this season. Pro Football Focus measured him as the most effective receiver against press coverage across the board in 2020, with Smith leading the FBS in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,144) and TDs (13) against press.


Any receiver who ends up in Detroit will likely be asked to help raise the Leos' deep-passing potential, given the free agency departure of Kenny Golladay﻿. PFF shows that Smith led the FBS in receptions (15), receiving yards (589) and receiving TDs (8) on targets of 20-plus yards in 2020. Should Smith end up in Detroit, don't be surprised if he leads all rookie receivers in yards. (Hint, hint: You'd be wise to snag him to beat your friends in fantasy.)

Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · Age 20
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Projected 2021 win share: 0.61


Versatility plus physicality drive this pairing. PFF shows that Marshall posted 20 contested catches in 2019 and 2020 (tied for second-most in the SEC during that span), with the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder hauling in a whopping 81.8 percent of such targets (nine of 11) this past season. My models show that his hips are square to the ball (which is a predictor of catching the ball/winning the contested catch) at a top-five percent over the past eight seasons. And his total of seven receiving TDs on targets of 20-plus yards since 2019 is tied for third-most in the SEC, per PFF.

Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · Age 22
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Projected 2021 win share: 0.59


Should Larry Fitzgerald decide to start the clock on his five-year wait until Canton, Toney could be a raw but promising addition to Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid. Toney played from the slot a lot (86.4 percent of his snaps last season), so this fit would be very interesting. Especially in conjunction with DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green﻿. Those two outside studs would allow Toney the space to realize the benefits of his speed. When untouched last season, Toney was the third-fastest player in the SEC with the ball in his hands. Florida also used Toney creatively in the run game, which would be a really nice plus in this offense, given the QB and the architect. Toney forced 20 missed tackles on receptions in 2020 (fifth-most in FBS, per PFF), and his 30.3 percent missed-tackle rate was the highest figure in the SEC. He gained 477 yards after the catch in 2020 (fourth-most in the SEC).

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears, Chad Reuter eyes seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense. Will Matt Nagy and the Bears make moves? Could Andy Reid and the Chiefs join the wheeling and dealing?
news

AFC West roster reset: Chiefs, Chargers focus on protecting star QBs

Jelani Scott assesses where each AFC West team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Kyle Fuller provide the boost the Broncos' secondary needs? How will the Chargers cope with Hunter Henry's departure? 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking each position group in this year's class

Lance Zierlein ranks the position groups in the 2021 NFL Draft -- including a star-packed receiver group led by Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith.
news

Quarterback relocations: Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford benefit from move; Jared Goff will struggle

David Carr projects the performances of eight quarterbacks who've relocated this offseason. Which passers will produce more with their new team in 2021 than they did in 2020? Who will stay level? And who'll fall off?
news

AFC East roster reset: Patriots, Dolphins gunning for Bills; Jets rebuild

Have the Patriots and Dolphins done enough to catch the Buffalo Bills? How are the Jets operating at the outset of the Robert Saleh era? Nick Shook assesses where each AFC East team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Sam Darnold trade: Who are the winners and losers?

The Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers on Monday, nearly three years after selecting him No. 3 overall. Will the QB benefit from a fresh start? Can Carolina rest easy now at the position? Judy Battista breaks down the winners and losers of the deal.
news

2021 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Who's ready for an offseason tradition like no other?! Dan Hanzus unveils the 2021 Graybeards: a team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older.
news

AFC North roster reset: Three-horse race at the top of the division

Did the Browns do enough this offseason to win a division title in the coming campaign? Can the Bengals close the gap? Marc Sessler assesses where each AFC North team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

With pro days under way, Bucky Brooks revises his ranking of the top five prospects at each position ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Did Jaelan Phillips and Kwity Paye make major moves?
news

Justin Herbert, Chargers ready to be West Coast's next Cinderella squad

Will the Los Angeles Chargers continue the Cinderella streak begun by UCLA and other Pac-12 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament? Adam Schein sees Justin Herbert's squad doing big things this season.
news

Wide receiver relocations: Kenny Golladay, Sammy Watkins will flourish; Will Fuller to fade

Nate Burleson projects the performances of 11 wide receivers who have relocated this offseason. Which ones will produce more with their new team in 2021 than they did in 2020? Who will stay level? And who'll fall off?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW