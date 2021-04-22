2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top running backs? Five analytics-based pairings

Projected 2021 win share: 0.49





Over the past three seasons, per PFF, Etienne had the most rushing yards after contact in the FBS (2,571). The guy is a true home run hitter, having racked up 85 rushes of 15-plus yards during his Clemson career. Of the 25 running backs invited to this year's abbreviated NFL Scouting Combine, Etienne reached the fastest speed in a game over the past two seasons. He also led all FBS backs with 588 receiving yards in 2020. Now, my models don't have a first-round projection for any running back. In fact, Etienne in the mid-second is about the highest my models would suggest. But the strategy here could for the Falcons to trade down a few slots (from Pick No. 4 to, say, No. 8 or 9) and add another second-round pick. Picking at 8/9, 35, and 45ish could mean snagging Etienne, along with an edge (likely at 35) and a top O-lineman.





Side note: Etienne forecasts at a 0.46 win share as a Jet ...