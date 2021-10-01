Around the NFL

Joe Burrow on Bengals' second-half comeback vs. Jaguars: 'There's no panic in the locker room'

Published: Oct 01, 2021 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals looked dead in the water through nearly two quarters of play Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, unable to generate anything on offense or get a stop on defense.

After getting down 14-0 to open the third quarter, the Bengals offense then became unstoppable. Joe Burrow led three straight touchdown drives in the second half, the defense got just enough stops, and the second-year quarterback guided a 5:33 game-winning field-goal drive to close out the 24-21 win.

"There's no panic in the locker room," Burrow said of the comeback win. "We knew we didn't play great in the first half. It is what it is. But we had all the faith in the world that we were going to come out and play well in the second half. We've been a second-half team. We're going to have to keep that finish, and we're going to have to play better in the first half on offense, but I'm proud of the way we fought back."

The Cincy offense was a wayward ship for most of the first half. Following a 66-yard drive that led to a missed field goal to open the game, the Bengals generated a single first down in four drives the rest of the half.

Then came a crucial moment in the final minute of the second quarter. With the defense getting licked by a frisky Jags offense led by rookie Trevor Lawrence﻿, the Bengals made a stand, stuffing the Jags at the 1-yard-line on fourth-and-goal. Avoiding going into a 21-0 hole was huge, with the Bengals getting the ball after the break.

"It was the turning point of the game," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "It was about to be 21-0 right before the half. That is a tough hole to dig out of. We believe we could do it, but you certainly don't want that going into halftime and them getting the momentum. It felt like the momentum came back in our favor. Our defense finally got the chance to rest because the offense was leaving them out there. They had 15 first downs right out the gate and the defense was gassed with a short week -- that all factors into it for both teams. We hung them out to dry on offense, so that was huge for them to bow up and stop it. Our entire red zone defense has been tremendous through the first four games. That's big. Keeping points off the board is critical."

From there, Burrow took over. The QB was magnificent, firing darts over the middle to Tyler Boyd, finding Ja'Marr Chase deep and repeatedly connecting with tight end C.J. Uzomah﻿. The QB completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two TDs. He set career highs in completion percentage (78.1%), yards per attempt (10.9), and passer rating on the day (132.8). It marked the QB's first 300-plus yard game since Week 7 of the 2020 season and his most passing yards in a win.

Before last night, the Bengals had lost 20 straight games when down by 14 points or more -- their last win was in Week 5, 2018, vs. Miami.

We saw the best of Burrow in the second half Thursday, including redirecting Uzomah on a scramble drill for a huge play. Then on the final big play to Uzomah, Burrow checked to a jailbreak screen against a zero-blitz that put Cincy in position to kick the game-winner.

"Yeah, that's football, though," Burrow said of the frenetic ending. "That's the NFL -- it's not going to be perfect. You're going to have to find ways to win when everything's against you and your back's against the wall, and that's what we did today. I'm proud of the way we fought."

It was ugly early against the winless Jags, but the Bengals showed the ability to right the ship and get the W even after the first-half struggles. Previous Cincy teams would have come up short.

Related Content

news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
news

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'Just sickening' to lose big lead to Bengals 

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew a 14-point halftime lead and a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead in falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Joe Burrow and the Bengals squeezed out a dramatic win on Thursday night, running back Joe Mixon was noticeably absent for the game's exciting conclusion.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Thursday night

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence each showcased their stellar arms and phenomenal potential, but it was Burrow who had the ball last and drove the Bengals to a victory, setting up kicker Evan McPherson for a 35-yard game-winning field goal in a 24-21 Cincinnati triumph.
news

Four things to watch for when Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for as Tom Brady faces Bill Belichick for the first time in his career when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots on Sunday night.
news

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future as wide receiver D.J. Chark is out indefinitely after fracturing his ankle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
news

Von Miller on facing Ravens: Time for Broncos 'to show what we've got against a worthy opponent'

It's been a while since the Broncos were in a big game. They're in one this weekend against the Ravens and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It has Denver LB Von Miller telling his teammates "it's really like a playoff game."
news

Tom Brady on facing off against old Patriots friends: 'They know I want to kick their butt this week'

Tom Brady addressed his Sunday return to New England, a little over 24 hours after excerpts from a new book described a fractured relationship between the QB and Bill Belichick. TB12 dispelled that notion while offering his thoughts on his departure from the only team he'd ever known and how he's changed since then.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's absence on Wednesday now has an explanation. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that his QB is dealing with a back issue but should be fine for Week 4.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW