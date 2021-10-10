Around the NFL

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Published: Oct 10, 2021 at 02:13 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 5 Sunday:

  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from cornerback William Jackson. Wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) has also been ruled out.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out against the Broncos with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Devin Bush suffered a leg injury and is questionable.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been ruled out against the Dolphins with an ankle injury.
  • Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable to return against the Patriots with a hand injury.
  • Washington Football Team offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi has been ruled out against the Saints with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (quad) were also ruled out.
  • Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans is questionable to return against the Jaguars with a quad injury. Guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and linebacker Monty Rice﻿(groin) are also questionable.
  • Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been ruled out against the Vikings with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Corey Ballentine (hamstring) is questionable.
  • Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (knee) has been ruled out against the Packers.
  • Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) is questionable to return against the Buccaneers.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is questionable to return against the Titans with a back injury. Linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) is also questionable. Center ﻿Brandon Linder﻿ was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.
  • Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) is questionable to return against the Bengals.
  • New England Patriots running back ﻿Damien Harris﻿ (ribs) is questionable to return against the Texans.
  • Denver Broncos defensive back Mike Ford (knee) has been ruled out against the Steelers.
  • Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaac Rochell (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens.

