Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season, will undergo shoulder surgery

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s return to Pittsburgh has met an early conclusion.

The receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Smith-Schuster suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 5 game when he carried the ball on an end around and was hit hard by Broncos defensive back ﻿Kareem Jackson﻿. Smith-Schuster exited the game and did not return.

Pittsburgh struggled to get going offensively in the first month of the 2021 season and its team-wide difficulties showed in Smith-Schuster's production. The wideout caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in four and a half games before suffering the season-ending shoulder injury. Perhaps most unfortunate was the timing of Smith-Schuster's exit, which came during the Steelers' first legitimately productive offensive showing of 2021.