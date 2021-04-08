JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

Or perhaps Smith-Schuster felt he'd be leaving Pittsburgh prematurely, especially after Ben Roethlisberger managed to strike a new deal that would ensure he'd be with the Steelers for 2021. The whole thing started to have a "Last Dance" feel to it, and it seems like Smith-Schuster didn't want to miss out, especially after the Steelers sputtered across the finish line in 2020 and were a one-and-done exit in the playoffs.

"Being somewhere in an atmosphere and environment, knowing where the team knows you, they know your history, they know how you are, how to use you and stuff like that," Smith-Schuster said when asked what drove him to return to the Steelers. "Coming back and knowing that I would have Ben back for one more year and playing my last year, it was just like, 'Yo, I'm gonna take my chance, I'm gonna play with Ben.'

"Baltimore, K.C., they're all great teams, no doubt. These teams are playoff contenders every year for the next five to 10 years, and I respect that about them. Tee Martin was a coach at USC who coached me, he ended up going to the Ravens and he reached out and that's how that process started. Lamar reached out, the head coach called, Marlon Humphrey's hitting me up. It starts getting serious when the players start texting you and hit you up like, 'Yo, what's up, bro? What we doing? Come win.' All respect to them, and it was cool. But I think with me it's more so staying home, staying loyal. In my situation, we have a new OC, Ben's coming back, my relationship with my receiver coach, Ike Hilliard, is amazing. You can't beat that.

"Being home with the Steelers is the best. It's ideal just for me, you know. I think what really people didn't get to see a lot is later in my career, because I dealt with injuries, I played mainly slot. And coming back and playing outside more this year and showing people that can be a No. 1 and having Ben back healthy and me being healthy and just having the team that we have."