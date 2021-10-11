Around the NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance has left knee sprain, to be reevaluated at end of week

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 07:04 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

49ers quarterback Trey Lance didn't walk away unscathed after his first NFL start.

Lance suffered a left knee sprain in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and underwent an MRI on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. The 49ers rookie QB will be reevaluated at the end of the week.

Shanahan said Lance's knee injury would be a a one- to two-week injury at worst, but his status for the 49ers' Week 7 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air. The 49ers are on their bye in Week 6.

Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards (one interception) and ran for a team-high 89 yards in Sunday's losing effort. The No. 3 overall pick didn't miss an offensive snap despite sustaining the knee injury at some point in the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s calf injury resulted in Lance getting his first start. With Lance's status uncertain at this point, the 49ers (2-3) head into a timely bye week with both QBs on the mend.

