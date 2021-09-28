Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: The good and bad of each rookie QB's season so far

What I dislike: I'm putting the dislike section first, because, well, you guys saw what the Bears' offense looked like Sunday against the Browns. Ick! I have to be honest. I'm over Matt Nagy from a quarterback standpoint. His noncommittal public comments Monday about who will start Week 4 run the risk of completely alienating the rookie after one game, which Nagy himself messed up. When you watch Bill Lazor call plays for Andy Dalton, there's rhythm, and each play call serves a purpose. We learned Nagy's faults as a play-caller for mobile quarterbacks when Mitchell Trubisky was still in Chicago, and it was no different Sunday with Fields. The play calls don't tie together, there are no easy completions and schematically, Fields just looked lost. As he was. The Bears totaled 47 yards of offense in Fields' debut, and the rookie was sacked NINE times. Many of these sacks occurred because Fields held the ball too long, but there were also plenty of free pass rushers.





Why am I so passionate about this? Watching Fields take the field against Cleveland was like stepping into a time machine. I was sacked nine times in my second career start with the Houston Texans in a game against the San Diego Chargers. I was purely guessing for most of the game, due to the different looks and pressures from the Chargers' defense. I had no idea what I was doing -- and I had no business being out on the field, as I couldn't anticipate any throws or decipher route concepts on the fly. That's what it looked like for Fields on Sunday.





What I like: The only positives I have after watching the Bears' offense in Week 3 is what I knew coming into the game: Fields has a great skill set and all the intangibles to succeed at this level. He's a good quarterback. But he will develop terrible habits if he's put in that situation every week. The only way to get out of this is not to play him this season. Let him sit and learn behind two veteran quarterbacks. And most importantly, prevent him from forming bad habits. (Believe me, I'm not happy that I have the NFL record for most sacks in a season, with 76 -- but I'll gladly keep it. No quarterback should be in that situation, and I'm afraid Fields' development will come to a screeching halt if he goes back out there right now.)