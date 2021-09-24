NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Chargers drop Chiefs to 1-2; Ezekiel Elliott runs circles around Eagles

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 3 schedule).
Marc Ross: Last week against the Cowboys, the Chargers beat themselves with costly penalties and red-zone turnovers. This week will be different, with Los Angeles playing mistake-free football. Justin Herbert outduels Patrick Mahomes, torching a struggling K.C. defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed (469.0 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (32.5 per game). Sunday will mark the first time since Weeks 5 and 6 of 2019 that Mahomes and the Chiefs lose back-to-back games.
Joe Thomas: Rookie Mac Jones continues to impress and show he has command over the huddle and playbook behind 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in a Patriots victory over the Saints. Unfortunately, we see more of the old, turnover-prone Jameis Winston in this contest, as he tosses a pair of picks.
James Jones: Ezekiel Elliott silences the haters with a three-touchdown performance in a Monday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the third three-score performance of Zeke's career and first since Week 7 of 2017.
David Carr: The most talked-about player on Sunday will be Derwin James after he shuts down Travis Kelce. Let's look back on their previous meetings: Since 2018, when James was drafted, Kelce has played five games against the Chargers, three of which James also played in. According to Pro Football Focus, James allowed 8 receiving yards on three targets when covering Kelce in that span (2.7 yards per target), while all other Chargers have allowed 265 receiving yards on 35 targets to Kelce (7.6 yards per target). James makes Kelce a non-factor in Sunday's AFC West clash by holding him to fewer than two receptions.
DeAngelo Hall: Dalvin Cook hasn't been all that productive against the Seahawks in this career, averaging 49.7 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry in three games vs. Seattle. But he takes advantage of a defense that Derrick Henry ran all over last week and rushes for more than 150 yards on the ground to help the Vikings earn their first victory of the season.
Shaun O'Hara: Cooper Kupp is no stranger to big games against the Bucs, as he hauled in 11 receptions for 145 yards in a Rams win at Tampa last season. This year, Kupp goes off for 200 receiving yards and Matthew Stafford throws for more yards than Tom Brady in a Rams loss. You don't want to miss this one!
Full NFL Week 3 schedule
Thursday, September 23
Sunday, September 26
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, September 27
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2)