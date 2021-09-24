NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Chargers drop Chiefs to 1-2; Ezekiel Elliott runs circles around Eagles

Joe Thomas: Rookie Mac Jones continues to impress and show he has command over the huddle and playbook behind 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in a Patriots victory over the Saints. Unfortunately, we see more of the old, turnover-prone Jameis Winston in this contest, as he tosses a pair of picks.

James Jones: Ezekiel Elliott silences the haters with a three-touchdown performance in a Monday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the third three-score performance of Zeke's career and first since Week 7 of 2017.

David Carr: The most talked-about player on Sunday will be Derwin James after he shuts down Travis Kelce﻿. Let's look back on their previous meetings: Since 2018, when James was drafted, Kelce has played five games against the Chargers, three of which James also played in. According to Pro Football Focus, James allowed 8 receiving yards on three targets when covering Kelce in that span (2.7 yards per target), while all other Chargers have allowed 265 receiving yards on 35 targets to Kelce (7.6 yards per target). James makes Kelce a non-factor in Sunday's AFC West clash by holding him to fewer than two receptions.

DeAngelo Hall: Dalvin Cook hasn't been all that productive against the Seahawks in this career, averaging 49.7 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry in three games vs. Seattle. But he takes advantage of a defense that Derrick Henry ran all over last week and rushes for more than 150 yards on the ground to help the Vikings earn their first victory of the season.