NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks in 2021: Where do Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke rank?

Minshew isn't even the No. 1 backup on his own team's depth chart, but that certainly doesn't disqualify him from this group. In fact, his history pushed him to the top. Jacksonville once believed so strongly in Minshew, they traded away Nick Foles -- their initial answer for their quarterback conundrum following the end of the Blake Bortles era -- and geared up for a continuation of Minshew Mania.





As we all know, the mania eventually died down to white noise. The Jaguars couldn't find much success when it came to wins and losses, but that doesn't mean Minshew wasn't effective. His passing line was certainly respectable, finishing with touchdown-to-interception ratios of 21:6 in 2019 and 16:5 in 2020. His passer rating landed above 91 in each campaign, too. But it would have taken a Herculean effort to lift the Jaguars out of the AFC South basement, especially in 2020. Ultimately, Jacksonville's 1-15 record last season led to the No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence﻿, and the departure of Minshew to Philadelphia, where he currently sits behind Jalen Hurts and veteran Joe Flacco﻿.