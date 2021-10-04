Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader 

Amid all the histrionics of perhaps the most anticipated homecoming in NFL history, Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yardage.

Brady broke longtime friend and contemporary Drew Brees' NFL record for career passing yards on Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off with Brady's old team the New England Patriots.

In the first quarter, a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans established Brady as the new all-time passing leader.

Heading into Week 4, it was a relative certainty Brady would break Brees' record of 80,358 yards on Sunday against his former franchise.

After racking up 432 yards in Week 3 against the L.A. Rams, Brady – on top of becoming just the second quarterback with 80,000 passing yards – climbed withing 67 yards of tying Brees and 68 away from passing him.

Brady's already the record holder for career touchdown passes – another record of Brees' he broke – and entered Sunday with 591.