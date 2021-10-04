Around the NFL

Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader 

Published: Oct 03, 2021 at 08:47 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Amid all the histrionics of perhaps the most anticipated homecoming in NFL history, Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yardage.

Brady broke longtime friend and contemporary Drew Brees' NFL record for career passing yards on Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off with Brady's old team the New England Patriots.

In the first quarter, a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans established Brady as the new all-time passing leader.

Heading into Week 4, it was a relative certainty Brady would break Brees' record of 80,358 yards on Sunday against his former franchise.

After racking up 432 yards in Week 3 against the L.A. Rams, Brady – on top of becoming just the second quarterback with 80,000 passing yards – climbed withing 67 yards of tying Brees and 68 away from passing him.  

Brady's already the record holder for career touchdown passes – another record of Brees' he broke – and entered Sunday with 591.

Thusly, every yard and every touchdown going forward for the 44-year-old Brady will set a new NFL standard as the G.O.A.T.'s career carries on in amazing and record-setting fashion.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Trevon Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continues a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. 
news

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's showdown against the Ravens with a concussion. Drew Lock started the second half for Denver.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo suffers calf injury in 49ers' loss to Seahawks

The 49ers starting quarterback is questionable to return against the Seahawks after sustaining a calf injury in the first half, prompting San Francisco to insert the rookie to begin the second half.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Bears RB David Montgomery left Chicago's win over the Lions early with what is believed to be a hyperextended knee. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable with a back injury, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW