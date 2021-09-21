Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

Jarvis Landry is out for at least three weeks.
The Cleveland Browns placed the wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. The move means Landry will miss a minimum of three games.
Landry played just two snaps in Sunday's 31-21 win over Houston before suffering an MCL sprain. The receiver caught a screen pass from Baker Mayfield for nine yards, hurting his knee at the conclusion of the play.
It's a blow to Mayfield, who will be without his most trusty target beginning Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Landry has caught 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2018-2020 while missing just one regular-season game.
When Landry exited early, Mayfield spread the ball around, hitting nine different targets on the day.
The veteran's injury places more significance on Odell Beckham Jr., who still has not played this season after 2020's ACL tear.
If Beckham continues to sit, Mayfield's top receivers will include Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz. With or without OBJ, expect Mayfield to lean on his tight-end trio of David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, and Austin Hooper plenty in Landry's absence.