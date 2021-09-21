Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ is out for at least three weeks.

The Cleveland Browns placed the wide receiver on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. The move means Landry will miss a minimum of three games.

Landry played just two snaps in Sunday's 31-21 win over Houston before suffering an MCL sprain. The receiver caught a screen pass from ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for nine yards, hurting his knee at the conclusion of the play.

It's a blow to Mayfield, who will be without his most trusty target beginning Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Landry has caught 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2018-2020 while missing just one regular-season game.

When Landry exited early, Mayfield spread the ball around, hitting nine different targets on the day.