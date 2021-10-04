Broncos must learn important lessons from Ravens as injuries mount

The Broncos will travel to Pittsburgh to face the struggling Steelers next. After that, three of their next four opponents are the Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. All three of those teams have played at a high level on both sides of the football. The effort Denver just put on the field, if it continues, will lead to similar problems in those contests.

The team should be getting some of its injured players back for those games. There's also a chance that Lock could be starting in Pittsburgh -- where he suffered a shoulder injury in a 26-21 loss last season -- since Bridgewater is now in the concussion protocol. Those two battled to win the quarterback job in training camp. Bridgewater eventually earned the job because of his consistency, experience and the way players gravitated to his leadership.

"I'm not sure how the concussion protocols are but I'm going to go about it like I'm going to start this weekend," said Lock after throwing for 113 yards against Baltimore. "It will be a good chance to go back to Pittsburgh and put some of that to bed from last year. It will be exciting for me to take reps and get into the swing of things and see what we can do against a good Pittsburgh Steelers team."

The Broncos will need every bit of that optimism. The Steelers might be 1-3, but they still have a defense that can create problems. Denver will need to run the football more consistently, protect the quarterback more effectively and find those dynamic passing plays that were lacking against Baltimore. As much as the Broncos want to ride their defense to wins, Sunday's game showed that such an approach can only go so far with an anemic offense.

The good news for the Broncos is that they're still 3-1. They have a chance to regain their momentum if their depth is as good as advertised.

"We always emphasize it, ... how important it is for everyone on this team -- whether you're on the practice squad or not -- we're going to need you," said Broncos safety Justin Simmons. "It's an unfortunate thing in this league. Injuries happen. If you play the game, you have a 100 percent chance of possibly getting injured. … Guys are dinged up. It's part of how the process goes, but we're going to need the guys who are backing them up to step up."

So we'll see where the Broncos go from here. They probably received an unfair amount of criticism amid their early success -- after all, they didn't pick their opponents. The Broncos beat the teams they were supposed to beat. They're quickly moving into the part of the season where the tests become more daunting.