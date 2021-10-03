2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 4 Sunday:
- Washington tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) was ruled out early against the Falcons. Thomas exited in the first quarter after just five snaps.
- Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller (hand) is questionable to return against Indianapolis.
- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) is questionable to return against the Lions.
- Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (toe) and edge rusher Romeo Okwara (ankle) are questionable to return against Chicago.
- New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. was carted off the field in the second quarter with an apparent injury.
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) is doubtful to return against Houston.
- New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols was ruled out with a concussion.
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver is doubtful to return against Washington with a knee injury.
- Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper exited briefly against the Panthers with a right hamstring injury. He returned later in the first quarter.