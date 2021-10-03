2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Justin Fields bounces back in first win. The rookie QB showed what he could do when he isn't swarmed by defenders every snap. Fields unleashed several vertical shots, opening up a previously restricted offense and hitting on four of six passes of 20-plus air yards. His holeshot to Allen Robinson down the sideline was a picture-perfect pass from the big-armed QB. Coach Matt Nagy did a much better job putting his rookie QB in advantageous situations, using motions, adding extra protection and calling easy intermediate routes early. The coach was in dreamland with a big lead, able to lean on the ground game and give Fields shots. Fields finished 12 of 18 for 215 yards, and one deflected INT. The few times he was under pressure, the QB showed his ability to spin out of trouble using his legs. When Fields had time against a weak Lions pass rush, he rifled balls confidently all over the field. It was the type of game we often saw at Ohio State. There were still some areas for the rookie to grow -- a bad sack-fumble late. But Fields is an excellent vertical thrower and it showed against a lousy defense. Finally, the Bears O has a field-stretching element after playing in a box for three weeks.
- Lions bungle red zone opportunities. Detroit moved the ball between the 20s most of the day, generating 347 yards and 23 first downs, but went just one of five in the red zone. In Detroit's first three possessions, they drove to the 8-yard-line, 5-yard-line, and 3-yard line. Those series ended with a premature snap fumble, turnover-on-downs, sack-fumble. I'm not sure if you'd term this the most Lionsy Lions loss or the most Goffy Goff loss. The QB vacillated from head-scratching error to impressively dodging rushers to find open targets. Jared Goff threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, but also took four sacks and lost two fumbles. The signal-caller threw a bevy of high balls on the day, including a fourth-down throw late with the Lions driving to make it a one-score game. On the pass, Goff didn't see a wide-open Quintez Cephus over the middle. That's Jared Goff. When things are clean, he can make impressive plays. Under heat, however, he's melted in four starts with the winless Lions.
- Hello, Darnell Mooney! Oh no, David Montgomery. Fields' ability to stretch the field unlocked Mooney, who ate up Lions defenders, generating three plays of 20-plus yards. The Bears need Mooney as a complement to Robinson. The first three weeks of Chicago playing dink-and-dunk negates what Mooney does best. With Fields uncorking bombs, Mooney comes alive. The worst news for the Bears came with Montgomery going down with a second-half knee injury. The back powered the offense, generating 106 rushing yards and two TDs on 23 attempts before the injury. Damien Williams played well after Montgomery went down, but Chicago will miss the starter if the injury is a season-ender.
Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Fields has nine completions of 10+ air yards this season (Andy Dalton has two such completions).
NFL Research: The Lions drove the ball inside the Bears' 10-yard line, but failed to score on each of their first three drives (two fumbles lost, one TO on downs). First team since at least 1993 to do that on each of their first three drives in a game.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Get Heinicke a Heineken. Taylor Heinicke came into the season as a backup, but he looked every bit a starter in leading Washington to a 2-2 mark. He came through in two clutch moments late, first spinning away from a would-be sack by Dante Fowler to find Terry McLaurin in the end zone to pull within 30-28 in the final minutes. After a badly overthrown incompletion on a two-point attempt to tie, he got a shot to win with one more possession, and delivered with a dump-off to J.D. McKissic that appeared to be the last read of his progression, and McKissic did the rest with a spectacular jaunt down the sideline for a game-winning touchdown. Heinicke also showed off some impressive athleticism, scampering for first downs on the ground with a five-for-43 rushing day.
- More needed from Washington defensive front. It's gotten too late in the season to dismiss Washington's lackluster pass rush as merely a slow start. The quartet of former first-round picks on the defensive line got some pressure Sunday, but once again, too often failed to finish with sacks. Montez Sweat powered through Jake Matthews on a bull rush for Washington's lone sack of the day, just the team's seventh in four games. Washington's offense was good enough against a suspect Atlanta defense to carry the day, but more weeks than not, it might need to be the other way around.
- Patterson does it again. The rebirth of Cordarrelle Patterson's NFL career just keeps gaining steam. Patterson scored three touchdowns from Matt Ryan Sunday on three different pass routes -- a deep ball for 42 yards, a back-shoulder fade for 12 and short crossing route for a 14-yard score. He finished the day with 116 total yards (82 receiving, 34 rushing) and continues to be a grade-A bargain on a one-year, $3 million free-agent deal. The former Viking, Raider, Patriot and Bear has found quite a home with his fifth club in his ninth pro season.
Next Gen stat of the game: Matt Ryan had one TD to each level of the field (behind LOS, short, intermediate and deep).
NFL Research: Cordarrelle Patterson joined Calvin Ridley as the only Falcons in the last 15 seasons to catch three TD passes in a single game. Julio Jones never had a three-TD performance in 10 seasons with the Falcons.
Jelani Scott's takeaways:
- Buffalo D stampedes Mills. No one will exit this game thinking the Bills defense is the second coming of the '85 Bears, but, boy, did they look monstrous. Not to take anything away from what Buffalo accomplished -- hint: it was a lot by the way -- but this game was just as much about how terrible the Texans' offense is than Leslie Frazier's scheme. Rookie Davis Mills continued to look lost, lofting balls under pressure that fell into the waiting hands of a Bills defender not once (Micah Hyde). Not twice (Tremaine Edmunds). But four times (Jaquan Johnson, Tyler Matakevich). Houston's attempts to offset their passing woes with the run game were quickly snuffed out by the likes of Jerry Hughes, Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver, all of whom were also in Mills' face as often as the torrential downpour. In all, the Texans amassed 109 net yards including five drives of negative yardage. Woof.
- Texans roasted on the road. There's no shame in losing to the AFC title game runner-up. But, when you're on the receiving end of the second-worst blowout in Bills' history, there's definitely some shame (and blame) to be shared. Sure, a Lonnie Johnson pick on Josh Allen's first pass of the game offered a brief moment of intrigue. But then Buffalo started rolling and never looked back. Eight of their next 10 drives following the pick, excluding the game's final series, ended with points. Twelve of those came via Tyler Bass' leg, which could be viewed by some as encouraging considering how the Texans' secondary did offer some resistance in the red zone amid its game-long struggles. Listing any more stats from this one, such as Houston's one-of-nine third down conversion rate and 10 penalties for 100 yards, feels cruel…so let's move on.
- Allen shines on a cloudy day. Let's not mince words here, people: The power outage that threw this broadcast out of whack caused more of a disruption than the Texans defense. Save for his game-opening INT, Allen turned in another solid day, completing 20 of 29 attempts for 249 yards and two TDs. Stefon Diggs racked up yardage (114) but it was Dawson Knox (five receptions, 37 yards, two TDs) -- and those that took a chance on him in fantasy – who benefitted greatly as the tight end remained Allen's favorite red zone target. Zack Moss (14/61/TD) and a Mitchell “Victory Cigar” Trubisky contributed the other two TDs. Since losing in Week 1, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 118-21; two of those, including today, saw the opposition put up goose eggs. Yes, the competition of late has been subpar but the Bills are in a groove, and next week's clash with the Chiefs should be more challenging than anything they've seen in the last three weeks.
Next Gen stat of the game: Stefon Diggs had three on 10+ air yards and had three receptions for 66 yards.
NFL Research: The Bills are the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to shutout two opponents by 35+ points in a season (joining the 1961 49ers as the only team to do so in their first four games). Another notable team to accomplish this feat? The Super Bowl-winning '85 Bears.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Chiefs get back on track with unstoppable offense. K.C. punter Tommy Townsend's leg got the day off. The Chiefs didn't punt a single time on seven drives, gobbling up 471 yards and 31 first downs. Kansas City scored six touchdowns, with the Eagles' only stop coming on a Patrick Mahomes INT. The Chiefs offense punctured a leaky Philly defense every which way, rushing the ball 32 times for 200 yards, and Mahomes tossed for 278 yards and five TDs. It was a shovel kind of day for Mahomes, who buried the defense with two pitch-passes for TDs. Mahomes went 23 of 27 for 274 yards and five TDs when not under pressure (1 of 3, four yards, INT under pressure). Outside of the INT, Mahomes peppered Philly with creative slings and scrambled out of trouble to find receivers, moving the chains. His late TD bomb to Tyreek Hill was the cherry on top of a balanced day for the Chiefs offense. Oh, and the Chiefs piled up the yards on a day in which Travis Kelce generated just four catches for 23 yards.
- Jalen Hurts flushed bad primetime game. The young QB bounced back from a poor Monday night performance and looked much more in control Sunday versus a porous Chiefs D. It was a better game plan from Nick Sirianni, who helped his QB with a bevy of quick tosses. The Eagles couldn't get much going in the run game (Miles Sanders, seven carries for 13 yards), but the effective quick-screen game acted as runs to keep the defense off-balance. Hurts threw the ball with confidence, was on target and didn't force balls into coverage. He finished with 387 yards and two TDs. The QB also led the Eagles with eight rushes for 47 yards. Behind an offensive line missing four of five starters, the game plan and execution was solid from Philly this week. Hurts went 31 of 38 for 350 yards and two touchdowns on passes of fewer than 20 air yards. With a defense that couldn't get a stop, Hurts wasn't the issue this week.
- You don't beat the Chiefs with field goals. The Eagles went just three of six in the red zone, settling for three field goals that ended up burning them. Sirianni's decision to eschew a fourth-and-3 on the first drive (after a timeout no less) was a harbinger of things to come. The Chiefs kept scoring, and the Eagles kept shooting themselves in the red zone. Philly had three TDs wiped off the board by penalties. That'll get you beat against most teams. It'll get you blown out by Mahomes. The Chiefs D has issues, giving up chunks of yards, but escaped by getting red-zone stops. The defense is something that Kansas City will need to address against better clubs. Getting Frank Clark back will be huge. His presence is sorely missed rushing the passer.
Next Gen stat of the game: Mahomes was pressured on a season-low 12.9% of his dropbacks. He had an 83.8 completion percentage, 130.5 passer rating with no pressure in 2021 (30.0 completion percentage, 60.1 passer rating with pressure).
NFL Research: Andy Reid won his 100th game today as the head coach of the Chiefs (including playoffs). Reid is now the first head coach in NFL history to record 100+ wins with multiple teams (also had 140 win with the Eagles). Mahomes recorded his 40th win today in his 50th career start, tying HOFer Ken Stabler for the most wins (40) in his first 50 career starts since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.