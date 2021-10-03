Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles lingering, quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ provided a historical lift early Sunday against the Packers.

Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger is just the eighth quarterback all time to throw 400 or more TDs.

Roethlisberger found the end zone on the opening drive of the game, hitting Johnson in stride with a deep shot on a free play after the Packers jumped offsides.

Sitting at 399 entering Sunday's game, Roethlisberger ascended into the elite 400 club against an unfamiliar foe in the Packers, whom the Steelers signal-caller had previously played against in just three regular-season games, though he had nine touchdowns in those games.