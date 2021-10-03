Around the NFL

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Published: Oct 03, 2021 at 04:29 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrated a historic victory Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.

Fittingly, Reid's 100th victory with the Chiefs came against the franchise he previously earned 140 wins with, the Eagles.

Reid, who had to be taken to a local hospital after a Week 3 defeat to the Chargers, now owns a 100-45 record in nine seasons with the Chiefs. During his 14 seasons with the Eagles, he tallied a 140-102-1 record, racking up the most wins in franchise chronicle.

Having navigated the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win two seasons ago and a repeat berth last season, Reid is one of seven head coaches to take multiple teams to the Super Bowl, but is the first and only man to record triple-digit wins with multiple franchises.

Reid, 63, is now 3-0 against his former team.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Washington tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) was ruled out early against the Falcons. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable with a back injury, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
news

Bears to start QB Justin Fields in Week 4 after downgrading Andy Dalton (knee) to doubtful

The Bears announced Saturday that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Lions in place of Andy Dalton, who was downgraded to doubtful with a knee injury.
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve 

After starting the season on IR, Patriots WR N'Keal Harry﻿ is set to make his first appearance of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens activate practice squad RB Le'Veon Bell 

The Ravens' backfield has added a possibly major piece ahead of Week 4, elevating RB Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad.
news

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) placed on injured reserve

﻿Colts G Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW