Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrated a historic victory Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.

Fittingly, Reid's 100th victory with the Chiefs came against the franchise he previously earned 140 wins with, the Eagles.

Reid, who had to be taken to a local hospital after a Week 3 defeat to the Chargers, now owns a 100-45 record in nine seasons with the Chiefs. During his 14 seasons with the Eagles, he tallied a 140-102-1 record, racking up the most wins in franchise chronicle.

Having navigated the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win two seasons ago and a repeat berth last season, Reid is one of seven head coaches to take multiple teams to the Super Bowl, but is the first and only man to record triple-digit wins with multiple franchises.