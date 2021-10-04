Patriots QB Mac Jones on play in loss: 'We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten'

The New England Patriots came up short in Tom Brady's return to Foxborough on Sunday night, with ﻿Nick Folk﻿'s last-minute field-goal attempt doinking off the left upright in the 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aside from the historical and emotional aspects of TB12's return, the biggest takeaway from Sunday night's game was that the Pats found their new Brady, Mac Jones﻿.

The rookie played well on the rain-soaked night, tossing for chunk gains against heavy Bucs blitzes, getting the ball out quick and knowing where the open man would be. Statistically, Jones outplayed Brady, generating 275 yards on a 77.5% completion rate, two TDs, one INT, and a 101.6 passer rating (Brady: 269 yards, 51.2 completion percentage, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 rating).

At one point on an efficient night, Jones completed 19 straight passes, the most in a single game by a rookie in the last 30 seasons (since 1991, when official completions data begins). In addition, Jones tied Brady (Week 1, 2015) for the longest streak by a Patriots QB in a single game in the last 30 seasons.

Despite playing well versus the pressure on a massive stage, Jones wasn't ready to accept any "moral victories," noting the errors (the Pats had two turnovers and several big penalties) that stunted their progress Sunday night.

"You know, I think we executed well. Well, obviously not good enough to win, but Josh (McDaniels) did a great job, and I think it was good for us to learn that we didn't put it all together, but we got close to putting it all together and playing a full game together," he said, via the official game transcript. "When we can do that, I think positive things will happen. We didn't; we can be 90 percent or 85 percent, and you lose. We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten. But you just kind of have to take it for what it's worth and move on."