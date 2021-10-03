Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Another game, another interception for Trevon Diggs﻿. Make that two.

Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continued a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. After the second multi-INT game of his career, Diggs' five picks on the season leads the league through four weeks and his play-making ability is entering historical proportions.

The 24-year-old became the first player in franchise history to record an INT in each of the first four games and the 17th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat since the NFL merger.

"[Diggs] has as fine of hands as I've been part of," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, adding that Diggs has "earned" the assignment of covering the opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver.

Both INTs came in the third quarter on back-to-back Panthers possessions and resulted in 10 Cowboys points to extend their lead to 36-14 entering the fourth quarter. Diggs' absence in the final frame was a curious case as the Cowboys lead dwindled into a one-possession game after two touchdowns from WR D.J. Moore, who broke free in Diggs' absence.

A team spokesman after the game that Diggs was "managing some tightness in his back."

Said McCarthy: "He could have returned if needed to. ... It was bothering him at halftime."

A cleat to Diggs' back at the end of the first half is thought to have caused the injury, according to McCarthy. Whatever condition he was in, it didn't keep Diggs from preserving an impressive INT streak. Diggs added four tackles and two pass defenses to his two-INT day.

Dallas kept the ball for the final 4:31 of the game to prevent Carolina from getting another possession and a hobbled Diggs from having to re-enter the game. The 3-1 Cowboys sit atop the NFC East after handing Carolina (3-1) their first loss.