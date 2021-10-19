2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE





﻿ The inches remain undefeated. Buffalo was half a yard from a fresh set of downs and at least a couple of shots at the game-winning touchdown when Sean McDermott put the game in the hands of his MVP-candidate quarterback. A Josh Allen Jeffery Simmons The Titans should thank Derrick Henry for having broad enough shoulders to carry them. Henry amassed 156 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on just 22 touches, far from the astronomical usage we've seen from him in previous games this season, yet he was the main reason the Titans came away victorious. As Tennessee has done for the last few seasons, the Titans again turned to Henry in key moments throughout the contest, depending on the hulking back to barrel through Buffalo's defense to pick up first downs and put points on the board. Henry responded, pushing his rushing lead out to 260 yards and doubling the rushing touchdown total of the next-closest runner, hitting the double-digit mark of 10, twice as many as Ezekiel Elliott Buffalo's touted defense took a hit Monday night. After preventing a single rusher from breaking 50 rushing yards in a game this season, the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense failed to stop Henry, allowing him to score three rushing touchdowns and surpass 140 yards on the ground. And Buffalo's second-ranked passing defense didn't quite bottle up Ryan Ryan Tannehill Jordan Poyer The loss stings, but the Bills have to be proud of their team effort. Allen was once again excellent, completing 35 of 47 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns, including a tremendous sequence in which he found the unheralded Tommy Sweeney Dawson Knox Cole Beasley Tyler Bass Don't sleep on the Titans, America. Tennessee started 2021 in the worst possible way, getting blown out at home by a Cardinals team that is now the toast of the league. The Titans have rebounded nicely since then, losing just once to the Jets in a game they likely wish had played out differently. Tennessee has holes to fill defensively, especially after suffering injuries in its secondary, but its willingness to fight to the very end has emerged as a defining characteristic of this team in the last month. Simmons' fourth-down stop captured this desire in one play, and Tennessee now has a win to hang its hat on going forward. The rest of the league should look at Monday night as a prime example of why the Titans can't be taken lightly in the months ahead.





Next Gen Stat of the game: Derrick Henry reached 21.8 mph on his 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the highest speed among ball carriers this season and the fastest speed as a ball carrier of Henry's career.

NFL Research: Week 6 marked the first time a player scored an offensive touchdown (Stefon Diggs on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter) in the same week in which his brother (Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs) scored a defensive touchdown since Week 4, 2009, when Vernon and Vontae Davis accomplished the feat.



