Titans OT Taylor Lewan carted off vs. Bills, being evaluated for concussion

Tennessee Titans left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team soon announced that Lewan has movement in all extremities and is being evaluated for a concussion.

During a Derrick Henry run in the red zone, Lewan's head collided with a Bills defender and then smacked against the ground. He remained motionless until offering a thumbs up as he exited the field while strapped into a gurney.

The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by ﻿Kendall Lamm﻿.