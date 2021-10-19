Titans OT Taylor Lewan carted off vs. Bills, being evaluated for concussion

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The team soon announced that Lewan has movement in all extremities and is being evaluated for a concussion.
During a Derrick Henry run in the red zone, Lewan's head collided with a Bills defender and then smacked against the ground. He remained motionless until offering a thumbs up as he exited the field while strapped into a gurney.
The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Kendall Lamm.
Earlier in the quarter, rookie cornerback Caleb Farley was ruled out with a knee injury. The first-rounder was also carted to the locker room after being unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field in the second quarter.