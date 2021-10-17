2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game : Patrick Mahomes was 8 of 15 for 83 yards, two interceptions on passes of fewer than 10 air yards in first half. He was 14 of 16 for 93 yards, TD on passes of fewer than 10 air yards in second half. It was Mahomes' third career game with two interceptions on passes of fewer than 10 air yards (also happened Week 5 vs BUF).

NFL Research: The Chiefs are one of two teams in the last 30 seasons to score 30-plus points per game and have 14 or more giveaways in their first six games of a season -- also 2014 Eagles (finished 10-6, missed playoffs). The Chiefs are the sixth team in the Super Bowl era to not have a winning record despite averaging 30-plus PPG through their first six games of a season -- only one of previous five such teams made playoffs (2012 Patriots).