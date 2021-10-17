2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Pack backs. On a day when Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was relatively quiet outside of a 41-yard catch in the second half, Green Bay's rushing duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon fueled the engine just fine. Jones, in particular, burned the Bears defense for 110 total yards, including a 13-for-76 day on the ground. Jones' 12-yard TD reception in the second half gave the Packers a crucial two-score lead. Dillon isn't to be forgotten in this tandem. The Packers' powerful, downhill complement to Jones got fewer touches but was effective with them (11 for 59), including a 36-yard breakaway. Both of them are a load to bring down and consistently fall forward for an extra yard or two, especially on solo tackles. There are better backfield combinations -- the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard comes to mind -- but there aren't many of them.
- Fields with some time. Call this a small step forward for the Bears' pass protection, which rightly has been a grave concern in Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had all sorts of time to throw in the first half, and while he didn't always take advantage, he at least got to survey the field. The Packers' first sack was the result of good downfield coverage, not a lack of time, and Fields did a nice job of deciding when to extend pass plays, and when to tuck and run. The Green Bay pass rush harassed Fields more effectively in the second half, particularly late in the game to help seal the win. Four sacks will always be too many, but the sack total doesn't credit the plays on which Fields had all day to throw. He bailed more pockets because he wanted to than because he had to. One caveat: Fields entered as the NFL's most blitzed quarterback (40.7%), and was blitzed a season-low 16.1% by Green Bay. For Chicago's offensive line, it wasn't great, but there was progress.
- Rodgers dices defense underneath. It wasn't an air-it-out kind of win for Aaron Rodgers, whose famous deep ball can strike for six at any moment. He threw for just 195 yards, his lowest total since compiling just 133 in a season-opening loss, and was 0 for 4 on go-routes. But he came up with perfection in throwing underneath Bears coverage, completing 15 of 15 passes of 10 or fewer air yards, per Next Gen Stats. On those 15 throws, he notched both his touchdown passes and accounted for about three-quarters of his total yardage (141). There was a shovel pass to Allen Lazard that was perfectly executed near the goal line, and plenty of quick strikes to move the chains. It was a take-what-they-give kind of day, and the veteran didn't force things in leading the Packers' fifth consecutive victory.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bears' Robert Quinn notched a sack and four pressures on 20 pass-rush downs.
NFL Research: With a win against rookie QB Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers is now 6-0 vs NFC North rookie QBs in his career as a starter.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Rams offense steamrolls Big Blue D. Matthew Stafford and Co. got off to a wobbly start but hit the gas pedal in the second quarter to blast apart a Giants defense that had zero answers. Stafford ripped chunk gains to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who whipped New York DBs with ease. Sean McVay's offense makes Stafford's life easy, and the QB zipped strikes, averaging 9 yards per attempt before taking the bulk of the fourth quarter off. Stafford runs the offense with ease and aplomb, finding wide-open targets, expertly getting through his reads. On his last pass of the afternoon, Stafford authored a jaw-dropping no-look dime to Kupp on the run for a TD that will probably go overlooked given the lopsided nature of the game. The Rams O also showed it could lean on defenses, churning out yards in the second half en route to 132 rushing yards on the day.
- Hello, Taylor Rapp. The third-year safety was all over the field, intercepting Daniel Jones twice, including baiting the QB on an easy pick in the third quarter of Sunday's laugher. Rapp also generated a QB hit and three PBUs. When the L.A. secondary is as smothering as it was Sunday, the Rams defense is scary. The front, again led by Aaron Donald, swarmed Jones repeatedly, sacking the QB four times. Donald dominated even without packing the box score, crumbling the pocket, eating up blockers, and disrupted the entire Giants offense. The Rams authored their most complete game of the season against the crumbling Giants. Good teams get easy wins like this on the road.
- Daniel Jones has a forgettable day. The Giants QB was stripped on the first play of the game. Even with Big Blue recovering that flub, it was an ominous sign of a bad day to come for the QB. Coming off a concussion, Jones struggled all afternoon. The QB threw three picks, lost a fumble, missed a cavalcade of passes. With little time to think in the pocket, Jones' head was spinning versus the swarming Rams D. After a 68-yard FG drive to open the game, the Giants earned just 48 total yards on the next seven possessions in the first half as the game turned into a blowout quickly. Jones had a -17.0 completion percentage over expected in the first half, per Next Gen Stats. It didn't help that an already banged-up Giants squad saw rookie Kadarius Toney exit after the first drive (3/36) with an ankle injury.
Next Gen stat of the game:Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo combined for nine QB pressures, three total sacks and two forced fumbles. Floyd generated pressure on 15.4% of his 26 pass-rush snaps.
NFL Research: The Rams scored 28 points in the second quarter against the Giants. This was the first time they had scored 28 points in a quarter since Week 17, 2002, versus San Francisco, when they erased a 20-3 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-20. It also marks the first time in his career that Matthew Stafford threw for three TDs in a quarter.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Chasing from behind. Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase took the top off another defense with what has become his signature impact in the Cincinnati offense: the deep ball. His first big play set up a field goal to put the Bengals up, 10-0, entering halftime, and the victim was Lions CB Jerry Jacobs, who let Chase get behind him on a gain of 34. Chase later got behind Jacobs for a deep ball down the middle for a gain of 53. Chase entered the game leading the NFL in deep-target catches (20-plus air yards) with five, and it should be no surprise that the Lions allowed his sixth and seventh. Detroit's defense had allowed an NFL-high 387 yards on deep targets outside the numbers this season, and Chase's first big grab fell into that category.
- Lions offense toothless. The Lions offense went from playing with a flat tire all season to rolling on four rims against the Bengals. To wit: one single yard of total offense in the first quarter, 61 yards in the first half, and nary a point until mustering a field goal with 8:36 left in the game. It would only be fair to Jared Goff to point out that he had little help from his running game and that his receiving corps lacks for downfield separation. It would only be fair to his running game and receivers, however, to point out that Goff was out of sorts on his own. His lone interception wasn't his fault, but if TE T.J. Hockenson wasn't open, it was as if nobody else was on the field; on one Hockenson target in particular, Goff failed to recognize a wide-open D'Andre Swift, who was uncovered and potentially could've scored.
- Big-play Trey. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson notched a QB hit on Goff on Detroit's opening possession, and if his exchange of words with Goff after the play was of the "I'll be here all day" variety, he wasn't kidding. Hendrickson would subsequently notch a pair of sacks, and he did it while playing fewer than half of the Bengals' defensive snaps. The first let the Lions know that single blocking him with the aforementioned Hockenson wasn't advisable. He beat Lions first-round rookie LT Penei Sewell for the other. Hendrickson now has 6.5 sacks in six games and after posting a career-best season for the Saints in 2020, it's looking like Hendrickson is well on his way to another stellar campaign.
Next Gen stat of the game: Ja'Marr Chase had two targets, two receptions and and 87 yards on deep passes and now has a deep reception in each game this season.
NFL Research: Joe Burrow has thrown for 270-plus yards, two-plus TDs, and a completion percentage of 65-plus in the last three games (longest active streak in NFL; Tom Brady has two).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Chiefs right the ship after first-half struggles. The K.C. offense repeatedly suffered self-inflicted wounds in the first half. The Chiefs generated 274 yards of offense in the first two quarters, but had just 10 points thanks to two interceptions and a fumble. Patrick Mahomes made a brutal error panicking after a dropped snap to throw a disastrous interception late in the second quarter to take points off the board. The second half completely flipped the script with Mahomes gashing the Washington defense and Tyreek Hill (9/76/1) proving unguardable. The Chiefs scored on three straight drives, generating 15 first downs on those series, to turn a tight game into a blowout. Early Mahomes pressed with the big plays once again silenced. In the second half, the QB took what the defense provided, maneuvered the pocket versus pressure better and ate up yards. The Chiefs generated 499 total yards, averaging 6.4 yards per play on 78 plays. When it doesn't get in its own way, K.C.'s offense remains potent.
- Washington offense can't take advantage of opportunities. Facing a K.C. defense that was among the worst in the NFL entering Sunday, Taylor Heinicke couldn't find consistency. With Antonio Gibson not looking 100 percent due to a shin injury, the Washington offense couldn't sustain drives, going seven of 14 on third downs and picking up just 15 first downs on the day. Settling for field goals against Mahomes is a recipe for a blowout and Ron Rivera complied early. Washington's offense was a restricted, ugly operation outside of a busted play TD to Ricky Seals-Jones. When shifty back J.D. McKissic is Washington's most prolific offensive player, things have gone sideways. Credit the Chiefs defense for finally getting pressure -- despite not generating a sack -- after weeks of rarely sniffing the QB. K.C. had seven QB hits on the afternoon.
- Darrel Williams clear workhorse for K.C.'s backfield. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR, Williams is the clear lead runner. He took 21 carries for 62 yards and two TDs. Williams' ability to churn out yards between the tackles and stay out of negative plays fits the Chiefs' offense well. The RB also caught three passes for 27 yards. If defenses continue to take away Mahomes' deep ball and dare the Chiefs to run, Williams will play a pivotal role as the 3-3 club claws its way back into the playoff picture.
Next Gen stat of the game: Patrick Mahomes was 8 of 15 for 83 yards, two interceptions on passes of fewer than 10 air yards in first half. He was 14 of 16 for 93 yards, TD on passes of fewer than 10 air yards in second half. It was Mahomes' third career game with two interceptions on passes of fewer than 10 air yards (also happened Week 5 vs BUF).
NFL Research: The Chiefs are one of two teams in the last 30 seasons to score 30-plus points per game and have 14 or more giveaways in their first six games of a season -- also 2014 Eagles (finished 10-6, missed playoffs). The Chiefs are the sixth team in the Super Bowl era to not have a winning record despite averaging 30-plus PPG through their first six games of a season -- only one of previous five such teams made playoffs (2012 Patriots).
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Tagovailoa, you're it. Tua Tagovailoa had a typically topsy-turvy time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his return from injured reserve. Miami leaned on the second-year southpaw early, with Tagovailoa completing eight of 10 attempts on the Dolphins' game-opening scoring drive. For the rest of the afternoon, Tagovailoa looked sharp on throws between the hashes and short of the sticks, but struggled to locate deep-ball accuracy, his bugaboo in the pros. Down three receivers, Tua looked most in his element when targeting college teammate Jaylen Waddle (2 TDs) and Mike Gesicki (8 for 115). However, Tua appeared uncomfortable and indecisive as the game wore on, particularly on a flat-footed, third-quarter INT thrown toward the sideline. Miami declined to rely on its runners against Jacksonville's 20th-ranked rush defense; Tagovailoa attempted 47 passes in his first game back from cracked ribs, the third-most of his career. The Dolphins put the game on Tua's back until they didn't, when on a fourth-and-1 from their own 46 deep in the fourth, looking to break a four-game losing streak, Miami handed the ball off to Malcolm Brown. The RB, on just his fifth carry of the game, was stuffed. The Dolphins, in their third year under Brian Flores, are nose-diving, and with Tua back in the fold and Deshaun Watson on the trade block, Miami needs to decide what it wants out of the QB position and if it has it on the roster.
- The Wright stuff. Entering Week 6, the Jaguars were the only team in the NFL without a made field goal; Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright were a combined 0-for-4 through five games, all losses by Jacksonville. But the Jags found their legs in the original home of football and rewrote the narrative of what looked like a lost season with two clutch fourth-quarter kicks. In place of the injured Lambo for the third straight game, Wright broke Jacksonville's kicking curse with a 40-yarder on its lone first-quarter drive. The Jaguars found themselves in FG territory thrice on their first three second-half drives, but came away with just seven points; a failed fourth-and-1 up four points near the goal line portended disaster for Duval. On Jacksonville's next two times in Miami territory, with the Dolphins ahead, the Jags rode the hot foot. Wright bent an improbable 54-yarder through the uprights with 3:40 left to tie the game. Then with the ball back in Jacksonville's possession, Trevor Lawrence hit Laviska Shenault Jr. for a short, midfield gainer to set Wright up with a 53-yarder with just a second on the clock. The second-year booter from UCF was sure from that distance, as well, providing emotional uplift and a first win in 21 games to a team that was trapped in turmoil just two weeks ago.
- Jags off the schneid. Jacksonville had a talent advantage on offense -- with the hard-nosed James Robinson good for at least four yards on every carry and strong-handed receivers Marvin Jones and Shenault on the edges -- and played like it. The Jaguars moved the ball better on offense for a full four quarters Sunday than they had in any game this season. Lawrence didn't throw a pick -- he did have a fumble -- and tossed a few beauties down the sideline to Jones, including a clutch TD at the end of the first half, where the veteran WR Moss'd an overmatched Noah Igbinoghene. The Jags continue, however, to get in their own way with costly penalties that wipe out big gains (a field-flipping Robinson run in the second quarter), misfires from Lawrence, drops from receivers, questionable play calls and fourth-down decision-making. Plus, the lack of teeth on defense, save for Josh Allen, poses issues for a slow-and-steady Jacksonville offense that can't afford to get caught in shootouts. It's still early for this young team and green coaching staff, but the Jags putting it together on one side of the ball and showing legit late-game awareness is a step in the right direction and away from midseason implosion.
Next Gen stat of the game: Tua Tagovailoa was 8 of 8 for 163 yards on intermediate passes, but 0 of 5 on deep passes against Jacksonville.
NFL Research: Matthew Wright is the first kicker in NFL history to make multiple FGs of 50-plus yards in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter in a single game.