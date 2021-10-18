Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford on facing winless former Lions team: 'Just like every other game'

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Welcome to reunion week in L.A.

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ has his new team sitting at 5-1, tied for the second-best record in the NFL. His former team is winless after suffering a blowout loss Sunday.

Following Sunday's 38-11 Rams victory over the New York Giants, Stafford was asked about facing his former Detroit Lions team, who visit Los Angeles in Week 7.

"Just like every other game," Stafford said when asked how he'd prepare for his former team, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "It's an NFL opponent coming into our building."

Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Detroit after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. He holds every significant Lions passing record. Stafford admitted that seeing former teammates before the contest will be the only time it feels different.

"In pregame, am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely," Stafford said. "I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership."

He added: "It will be just another football game once the ball is snapped."

Like many predicted, Stafford has shined in Sean McVay's system. His big arm opens up the offense and he's able to throw into massive windows. Stafford's 16 touchdowns ranks third in the NFL through six weeks, behind only ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and Tom Brady.

Facing another rebuild, the Lions agreed to trade the 33-year-old Stafford this offseason. Despite other good offers reportedly on the table, Detroit accommodated the QB's preference to go to L.A. and team up with McVay. In exchange, the Lions received two first-round picks and QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿.

Sunday will mark Goff's return to L.A., where he was viewed as holding back McVay's offense in previous seasons. The Lions' 0-6 start puts Goff at 0-13 in his career as a starter without McVay as the coach.

While Stafford can look at Sunday's reunion with fondness, Goff's feelings will be much more muddled going back to Tinseltown.

