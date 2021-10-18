Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

The quarterback suffered a partially torn labrum in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston and has worn a harness intended to limit his range of motion since then. The harness wasn't able to keep Mayfield from landing on the shoulder at a vulnerable angle, though, leading to another dislocation, according to Mayfield, who added the shoulder "slipped" out of socket again later on a non-contact play.

Shoulder slips aren't uncommon for those with a labrum tear and associated instability. Mayfield said he intends to play in Cleveland's Thursday night game against Denver, though the Browns will wait for additional information gleaned via Monday's MRI before making an official decision.

At 3-3, the Browns have been battered by the injury bug in the last two weeks. Mayfield was forced to play behind two backups at tackle Sunday and without receiver Jarvis Landry﻿, who hasn't been available since early in Week 2. Cleveland's injury report continues to grow with Hunt's calf injury, the severity of which is not yet known.