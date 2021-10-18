Around the NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Published: Oct 17, 2021 at 08:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't feeling great right now, and it's not just because his team lost another game.

Mayfield took the postgame podium Sunday night following the Browns' 37-14 loss to the Cardinals with his left arm in a sling after injuring his left shoulder for a second time this season. When asked how his shoulder was feeling, Mayfield was blunt.

"It feels like s---," Mayfield told reporters, via The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Mayfield exited Sunday's loss in pain for a second time this season due to another issue related to his left shoulder. Mayfield landed awkwardly on his left arm after he was strip-sacked by J.J. Watt and writhed in pain on the ground, eventually heading to the tent for examination in the third quarter. He returned without missing a play, but wasn't able to lead the Browns to an improbable comeback.

Another injury-filled game for the Browns included their quarterback, and he'll be one of a trio of key players -- running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) being the other two -- headed for an MRI Monday.

When asked if the latest shoulder issue felt worse than the initial injury, Mayfield downplayed the severity.

"Probably. MRI tomorrow, so we'll be able to find out more," Mayfield said.

The quarterback suffered a partially torn labrum in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston and has worn a harness intended to limit his range of motion since then. The harness wasn't able to keep Mayfield from landing on the shoulder at a vulnerable angle, though, leading to another dislocation, according to Mayfield, who added the shoulder "slipped" out of socket again later on a non-contact play.

Shoulder slips aren't uncommon for those with a labrum tear and associated instability. Mayfield said he intends to play in Cleveland's Thursday night game against Denver, though the Browns will wait for additional information gleaned via Monday's MRI before making an official decision.

At 3-3, the Browns have been battered by the injury bug in the last two weeks. Mayfield was forced to play behind two backups at tackle Sunday and without receiver Jarvis Landry﻿, who hasn't been available since early in Week 2. Cleveland's injury report continues to grow with Hunt's calf injury, the severity of which is not yet known.

The Browns will hope their quarterback can manage the pain associated with his ailing shoulder and suit up for their prime-time game against the Broncos. They'll have to make everything else work around him in the meantime.

Related Content

news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is active versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW